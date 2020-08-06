Magnolia Pictures has released a trailer for Alone. The upcoming thriller is the work of filmmaker John Hyams. He may not be a name that many people know offhand, but Hyams has been rising through the ranks, directing Netflix's hit zombie series Black Summer, as well as several episodes of Z Nation. But Hyams is taking a detour from the undead for his latest effort, which is a tale of survival horror that, as we can see from the trailer, looks like it is going to be a thoroughly tense experience.

The trailer kicks off with a sweeping overhead shot of the woods, coupled with a woman screaming, "help me." We then take a detour to find a woman, who seems rather on edge, taking a road trip, seemingly to escape. A man who can be described as unsettling approaches her, asking penetrating questions about her journey. That bad vibe proved to be warranted, as the man takes the woman hostage, locking her away in a remote location. Fortunately, or at least it seems fortunate, she makes a harrowing escape. Unfortunately, she is in the middle of nowhere in the woods, facing the elements completely alone with no provisions. Overall, it looks to be a harrowing experience with tension layered throughout.

The movie stars Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald. It is produced by Jordan Foley, Mike Macari, Jonathan Rosenthal, Henrik JP Akesson. On the feature side, John Hyams previously directed a pair of Universal Soldier sequels in the form of 2009's Universal Soldier: Regeneration and 2012's Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning. But this looks like it is giving Hyams a chance to flex his creative muscles outside of a franchise that has evolved to the point of direct-to-video sequels. Mattias Olsson penned the screenplay. Olsson previously wrote 2011's Gone.

Alone takes place in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest. It follows a recently widowed woman named Jessica who, fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope, is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man's cabin. She manages to escape from the clutches of this murderous criminal only to land smack dab in the middle of the untamed wilderness. Jessica has only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in.

In addition to the trailer, a poster has been released as well, which we've included for you to check out. It comes with the tagline, "What are you running from?" The studio intends to give this a theatrical release in the fall. Given how many movies have shifted to much later in the year, if not well into 2021, as a result of the theater closure in the U.S., this will be one of few new titles that theaters will have available to them in the early weeks of reopening. Alone is set to arrive in theaters and on demand on September 18 from Magnolia Pictures' Magnet Releasing. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.