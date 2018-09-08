'Her husband was an animal!' You don't need much more enticement than that to pull you into the new horror thriller Alpha Wolf. But wait, there's more! This latest entry in the werewolf horror sub-genre stars Casper Van Dien as the flesh hungry animal. Tell me you're not going to see it now.

In Alpha Wolf, when Virginia and her husband Jack spend a long weekend in the idyllic countryside, they encounter a creature that tears their lives apart. While the attack has an effect on each of them, it brings out the worst in Jack.

Kevin VanHook directs Alpha Wolf from a screenplay by Wes C. Caefer. VanHook got his start as a VFX artist, first working on TV shows like Xena: Warrior Princess and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He also worked on Hercules before making his mark on feature films with Sandra Bullock's Miss Congeniality. He also worked on Ben Affleck's Daredevil movie, and Will Smith's I, Robot.

Kevin VanHook made his directorial debut with the 2005 TV movie The Fallen Ones. He followed that up with 2006's Voodoo Moon, also directing the TV movies Slayer and Death Row that same year. Alpha Wolf is his first movie heading to theaters, and it will be hitting screens in time for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 13. It isn't known if the movie will be getting a simultaneous VOD release.

While Casper Van Dien is headlining the movie, Jennifer Wenger will play his tormented wife. Also in the cast are Patrick Muldoon, James Preston Rogers, Robert Allen Mukes, Larry Poole, Tyler Gallant, Shane P. Allen, Connor Garelick, Dirk Ellis and Michael Lloyd Gilliland.

Casper Van Dien is no stranger to genre filmmaking. He's perhaps best known for his role in the cult classic Starship Troopers, which has spawned a number of sequels over the years. He's starred in over 120 projects, getting his start as a student on Saved By the Bell in the early 90s. He starred in a ton of TV shows and TV movies before making his mark on the big screen in Starship Troopers. He also starred in Tim Burton's 1999 remake of Sleepy Hollow. He even played Van Helsing in 2004's Dracula 3000. In recent years you could have seen him in Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf and Ratpoclaypse.

Alpha Wolf is Casper Van Dein's first foray into werewolf territory, and it looks absolutely scary, down to its bloody bones. We have the first trailer and poster direct from director Kevin VanHook's Youtube page. The horror movies aren't gong to stop coming when Halloween is over, and this is just one of many we have to look forward to as we head into the holidays. Check it out, if you have the stamina to keep your hands away from your eyes, shielding you from the horrors that await within.