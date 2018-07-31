No matter which side of the political spectrum you happen to fall on, Alt-Right: Age of Rage comes as an important documentary that shines light on what is currently happening in the country, exposing the truth behind a lot of social turmoil.

Alt-Right: Age of Rage will arrive in theaters August 17th. Today we have a first look at this investigative documentary that explores both sides of the political landscape and ends with the events that happened in Charlottesville, VA. The movie is coming from Gravitas Ventures. It was written and directed by Adam Bhala Lough. Here is the official synopsis.

"In the first year of the Trump presidency, the Alt-Right is on the rise and civil rights organizations like the shadow collective Antifa and the NAACP are fighting back. Following such leaders as, Richard Spencer, an Alt-Right leader and Daryle Lamont Jenkins, an Antifa activist, "Alt-Right: Age of Rage" investigates both sides of the battle, in a hard-hitting expose. As tensions between Americans boil over, the battle culminates in the tragic events of Charlottesville, VA."

The movie features in-depth and personal interviews with Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Mark Potok, Richard Spencer, and Jared Taylor. Director Adam Bhala Lough is known for his hard hitting documentaries and has had several of his movies selected for the Sundance Film Festival, and he holds the distinction of being the only filmmaker to ever have a narrative feature and a documentary in the festival at the same time.

He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed 2002 drama Bomb the System, which paid tribute to graffiti art and the city where it all began, NYC. He followed that up with the crime drama Weapons in 2007. His first feature length documentary arrived in 2008 with The Upsetter: The Life and Music of Lee Scratch Perry. And in 2015, he gave us Hot Sugar's Cold World.

Alt-Right: Age of Rage had it's world premiere at the SXSW film festival earlier this year. At the time, Deadline debuted a clip from the movie which you can watch along with the trailer below. It features activist Daryle Lamont Jenkins and alt-right leader Richard Spencer discussing their respective movements. Jenkins says this.

""I don't care if you're on the left or the right, truth is going to do what truth does," says Jenkins in the clip above. "Lies have consequences and you will not escape those. Evil flourishes when good people do nothing."

The trailer and clip below offer a hint at what this stirring documentary has to offer those interested. The trailer arrives from Gravitas Ventures. This won't be a blockbuster release by any stretch of the word, but it should garner a lot of attention as it plays in select theaters here over the course of the next month.