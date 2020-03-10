Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved. This is the latest anime offering from the streaming service, and one that is expanding upon one of its biggest hits. Altered Carbon season 2 recently arrived and, luckily, Netflix isn't waiting all that long to bring us back to that world, albeit in a very different way, as this animated movie looks both right at home in this universe. At the same time, it looks to be a wildly different way to bring the world of Richard K. Morgan to life.

The trailer kicks off with some voiceover that helps set up the rules of this universe. In the future, mankind is no longer limited to the time they are given with a single body. Their consciousness is preserved and can transfer to a new body, or "sleeve." Hence, the title. We then see a girl names Holly who is tangled up in a bloody, messy situation involving enhanced individuals. But bad things tend to happen to those who are associated with the yakuza. The footage is filled with insane visuals, over-the-top violence and tons of action. It looks like something fans of the show, or the books, should be able to enjoy.

This new movie comes from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato. It is set in the same universe as the live-action series, which may encourage fans of the show to tune in. Perhaps not coincidentally, Netflix is also currently developing a live-action Cowboy Bebop show. So there seems to be some synergy going on here. Altered Carbon: Resleeved takes place on the planet Latimer. Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.

Altered Carbon originally launched in February 2018, with Joel Kinnaman as the star. Season 2, which dropped last month, picked up 30 years later and sees Avengers: Endgame star picking things up in the lead role. Whether or not a third season will happen remains to be seen, but the series has received generally favorable reviews, as it currently sits at 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. At the very least, this anime proves that they're interested in exploring this franchise a bit further, even if it's not in live-action.

This is part of a continuing trend for Netflix. Animation is big for the company, but anime has done particularly well. They have been exploring anime projects to expand successful shows. The Witcher is getting a feature-length anime movie titled Nightmare of the Wolf, which is expected to help bridge the gap between seasons. If these projects continue to be successful, we'll likely see the trend continue. Jo Nakajima directs the series, working from a script co-written by Dai Sato and Tsukasa Kondo. Altered Carbon: Resleeved is set to arrive on March 19 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.