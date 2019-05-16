Netflix has released the first trailer for their new rom-com, Always Be My Maybe. The streaming service has had quite a bit of luck with some of their romantic comedy offerings, such as To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up. This one has a bit of a different spin, as it seems to be taking a cue from the success of Crazy Rich Asians by giving us a predominantly Asian cast, headlined by Ali Wong and Randall Park. Based on this first trailer, it looks like this is going to be a winning combination.

The trailer sets up something of a classic premise. A woman has her dream life, at least on the surface. A great career, handsome fiance and a glamorous lifestyle. However, things get shaken up when she has to head back to her old hometown and she runs into an old fling who most certainly does not have a similar lifestyle, to say the least. Oh, and Keanu Reeves of John Wick and The Matrix fame is in it. And his entrance is truly something to behold. Naturally, the trailer makes use of Mariah Carey's 1995 hit, Always Be My Baby.

A poster for the movie has also been released. It really drives home the movie's premise, with our two lead characters almost holding hands, but not quite getting there. Ali Wong looks a bit hesitant, whereas Randall Park looks rather eager. The poster comes with this on-the-nose tagline.

"There's always been something between them."

Always Be My Maybe centers on childhood friends Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park). They have something of a falling out and don't speak to one another for 15 years. That all changes when Sasha, now a famous chef in Los Angeles, returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant. Upon her return, she runs into Marcus, a complacent musician who is still living at home and working for his dad. The two, at first, are reluctant to reconnect, but they soon find the old sparks.

The cast of this latest Netflix original comedy also includes Michelle Buteau (Broad City), Vivian Bang (White Rabbit), Karan Soni (Deadpool 2), Charlyne Yi (Paper Heart), Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy), James Saito (While We're Young) and rapper Lyrics Born. This comes from director Nahnatchka Khan, known for his work on TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat and Don't Trust the B**** in Apt. 23. Randall Park serves as one of the stars of Fresh Off the Boat, so he's worked with Nahnatchka in the past.

The script was penned by Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Michael Golamco (Grimm, Please Stand By). Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Brendan Ferguson serve as producers. Be sure to check out the trailer for Always Be My Maybe below. The movie will be available on Netflix streaming service starting May 31.