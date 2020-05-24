Alyssa Milano got roasted pretty hard on social media after showing off her new crocheted protective mask. The actress had to defend the mask, but most of her detractors didn't seem to care, which isn't really surprising these days. The world's current state of affairs has reached a tipping point in terms of people getting sick of staying indoors. Now, as cities slowly start to reopen, a new battle has begun: the battle of whether to wear a mask or not when going out in public.

It's a holiday weekend and a lot of people are spending it outdoors, trying to get back to some form of normalcy, which may or may not include a facial mask. Alyssa Milano shared a picture of her family all wearing masks and invited her social media followers to do the same. Seems harmless, but her mask was crocheted, which could easily let anything in or out, thus making it totally ineffective, at least on the surface. "Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes out," said one user.

Another person reached out to Alyssa Milano to tell her that she was a "special kind of stupid" to wear a crocheted mask. "A crocheted mask... every time I think you could not be any dumber, you prove me wrong," said another person on Twitter. The comments kept coming as people could not believe she would wear a mask like that. Milano has been very outspoken about her dislike of the Trump administration and that has brought her a lot of heat on social media from Trump supporters, who loved pointing out how "dumb" she is over the weekend.

As it turns out, Alyssa Milano's crotched mask has a carbon filter sewed to the inside. "Mask has a filter in it for f**** sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them," revealed the actress. As she continued to get hit with more criticism, she shared a picture of the filters, along with an Amazon link to where they can be purchased in bulk. "A--holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe," she said. But, the damage had already been done.

Even after sharing proof that her crotched mask has a safe filter, Alyssa Milano is still getting roasted on social media. She seems to be taking it in stride and seems rather used to getting blasted by Trump supporters and "anti-maskers" on social media. With businesses across the country reopening, many are requiring masks to enter and the same can be said for theme parks when they reopen. Universal Orlando will open its doors again on June 5th and visitors will not be allowed in the park without a mask. You can check out Alyssa Milano's Twitter reveal of her crotched mask above, along with some criticism below.

