Matt Damon recently spoke about sexual misconduct at length in an interview and many women are terribly offended about what he had to say. Actresses Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver in particular have taken to social media to slam the actor's "tone deaf" comments on the current entertainment industry landscape. In the new interview with ABC News, Damon admits that he knew about Harvey Weinstein's activities to a certain extent and mentioned that he would never want a woman whom he was close to have a relationship with the disgraced Hollywood mogul. Matt Damon opened up about Weinstein and others inside and outside the entertainment world who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct this year and that's where the trouble began.

In the ABC News interview, the actor saluted women who are coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against bosses and co-workers. However, he angered many viewers when he attempted to make it clear that patting a woman's behind is not the same as rape, "or child molestation." 47-year old Damon basically discounted a bunch of women who have come forward because their allegations weren't as severe as others. He had this to say.

"I think it's wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it's totally necessary... (but) I do believe there's a spectrum of behavior... There's a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated."

Damon even went on to call this widespread coming out as a "culture of outrage," which is not exactly precise, but could paint a picture of some women speaking out against sexual predatory behavior as being more credible than other women sharing their experiences.

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to write an open letter to Matt Damon in response to his claims that he made during the interview. She called him out about where he was wrong about his argument in an eloquent manner. Milano had this to say.

"Dear Matt Damon, It's the micro that makes the macro. We are in a 'culture of outrage' because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted-even welcomed- misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers."

Alyssa Milano was not the only woman to find Matt Damon's comments on sexual misconduct distasteful. The internet is ablaze with people choosing sides, some defending Damon for saying things that many would not say. Actress Minnie Driver is not one of the people in Matt Damon's corner. The actress called his response "tone deaf," while also insinuating that her former co-star could be part of the problem. She explains.

"Good God, seriously? There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse - our problem. Such bullocks. Gosh it's so interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem (profoundly unsurprising). Look, weather (sic) you're joking or not - women being worried about weather (sic) powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem."

While Driver was obviously upset about Matt Damon's comments, Roseanne Barr stood up for Damon. She agreed that all of the allegations should not be looked at as the same thing.

Matt Damon's comments on sexual misconduct in Hollywood have opened up an entirely new debate to discuss, or in the opinion of some, not discuss at all. Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver find what Damon had to say offensive and in bad taste from a point of zero reference while people like Roseanne Barr stood with him to agree. This is a very sensitive subject, but does it deserve to be looked at from both angles? In the end, it depends on what side of the fence you're on. You can read some of the outrage that Matt Damon sparked courtesy of Alysssa Milano's Twitter account below.

