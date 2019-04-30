Zelda Williams is making her feature directorial debut with AMA (Ask Me Anything). The daughter of the late, beloved comedian Robin Williams has been taking after her father's footsteps, in that, she's been making her way in the entertainment industry. She is, however, carving her own, unique path that is quite a bit different from her father. Case in point, she's about to direct her first, full-length movie at the age of 29, stepping behind the camera, as opposed to being in front of it.

According to a new report, Assemble Media has partnered with Zelda Williams for AMA (Ask Me Anything). The movie will be based on a screenplay that made the Blacklist in 2018 and was written by John Wikstrom. For those who may not know, the Blacklist is a list of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Assemble Media principal Jack Heller had this to say about it in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with Zelda on her feature directing debut. She is an incredible talent who will bring her passionate, thoughtful and highly visual style to the material."

AMA (Ask Me Anything) centers on an online interview session with an entertainment publicist and a music superstar who is on the rise. The event is widely publicized as a candid "ask me anything" opportunity. However, a mysterious hacker who takes over the forum changes things dramatically as they systematically violate the privacy of the participants, revealing shocking hidden secrets from their past. Zelda Williams had this to say about her new gig in a statement.

"I'm honored that the team at Assemble saw in me the potential to help bring John Wikstrom's dark Hollywood cautionary tale to the screen. For me, this project encompasses so many of my cinematic loves and I can't think of a more timely moment for it."

The career of Zelda Williams has been varied. She's appeared on screen in projects such as Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds. She's also done voice work in shows such as The Legend of Korra and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While this is her feature debut, Williams has stepped behind the camera before. Her short Shrimp debut at last year's Tribeca TV Festival and she later signed a deal to turn that into a half-hour TV series that she will write, produce, direct and star in.

Rock Shaink, Dash Aiken and Brendan Deneen are on board as executive producers. Scott Veltri and Jack Heller will also produce. Taking to Twitter, Zelda Williams expressed her excitement for the project and specifically thanked Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and famed author Neil Gaiman, amongst others, for their advice and support. At present, there is no word on how soon production could begin on AMA (Ask Me Anything), nor is it clear who may be tapped to star. The production company also hasn't hammered down a release date. This news was previously reported by Deadline.

Thanks to everyone who believe/d in me as I started my writer/director journey, from music videos to shorts to a pilot, & now this! Special thanks to my amazing writing team Melinda Jason & Frank Wuliger, and to @scottderrickson, Jim Hart & @neilhimself for the endless advice. pic.twitter.com/WgppI9GApq — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) April 29, 2019