Amanda Bynes hasn't acted since 2010's Easy A, the same year in which, at 24, she announced a hiatus from acting, even as several producers reportedly tried to revive The Amanda Show, the Nickelodeon series that began in 1999 and made her a star at just 13-years old. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Bynes' return to the spotlight after some very public brushes with the law that turned her from actress into tabloid queen. 2018 is looking to be a productive year for Amanda Bynes and a return to acting looks like it's in the cards.

Amanda Bynes' lawyer recently reached out to Page Six to reveal what the actress has been up to lately and her plans for 2018. Bynes is currently finishing up classes at L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. In a recent interview she said, "I've learned how to sew, make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that." When it comes to 2018, her lawyer had this to say.

"Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year. In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback."

Over the summer, Amanda Bynes said that she missed acting and was looking to get back into some roles. She said, "I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I'm going to start acting again." Later in the summer she revealed that she has been waiting for the right role to come up, but said that she was open to some guest spots on television shows before taking on some larger roles. It isn't clear what kind of roles she has been offered, but her return to Hollywood would make long-time fans very happy.

The newly sober star is working to put back together the pieces of her career and life after two hit-and-runs, a DUI in 2012 and a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong out of a window of her Manhattan apartment. Also in 2013, Bynes was arrested for starting a fire in a stranger's driveway, leading to her hospitalization for a mental health evaluation, and eventually psychiatric treatment. The new year will hopefully be the fresh start that Amanda Bynes needs to get back into the world of acting.

2017 saw Amanda Bynes off of probation at the beginning of the year as well as gaining control of her finances, which then led to her first public interview in 4 years. The actress has been laying off of her social media and mentions that in addition to attending FIDM, that she has been hiking, taking spin classes, and feeding the homeless in her spare time. If 2017 was the slow build back into Hollywood, 2018 should see a big return for Amanda Bynes. You can check out more of what Amanda Bynes' lawyer had to say about her return to acting via Page Six.