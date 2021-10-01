With Britney Spears finally seeing her controversial conservatorship coming to an end, some supporters of the #FreeBritney movement say that #FreeAmanda is next on the agenda. Since 2008, Spears had been in an involuntary conservatorship with her father Jamie acting as her conservator. In more recent years, there has been a movement to free Britney from this conservatorship, and its support grew exponentially when Hulu debuted the popular doc Framing Britney Spears in February.

On Wednesday, Spears won big in court when Britney's dad Jamie was removed as conservator of her estate. Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Britney Spears is already planning her life outside of the conservatorship with plans to move into a new home with fiance Sam Asghari. It's good news for the #FreeBritney supporters whose consistent campaigning for Spears likely helped drive toward this outcome.

Now, some of those who got involved with the movement are setting their sights on doing the same for Amanda Bynes. Outside of the L.A. courthouse where the big ruling was made, several of Britney's supporters were interviewed by TMZ and were asked about what they might be doing next. The response among them was reportedly unanimous with various Britney fans now saying that #FreeAmanda is the on the horizon.

"Conservatorship reform does not stop with Britney. There are so many other people in the United States who have been abused by the conservatorship system," one person said. "But as far as celebrities, Amanda Bynes has been in a conservatorship. She was put into a conservatorship at the age of 26. Britney Spears was also put into a conservatorship at the age of 26... so there's definitely going to be some type of hype or interest in Amanda's situation."

Another Britney supporter said, "We have to free Amanda Bynes next. She's in a conservatorship of justice, the same as Britney's. Her situation is a little different... Hers is definitely not as mainstream as Britney is, so I think we should definitely help her."

In 2013, Amanda Bynes was detained by cops after the former child star allegedly started a fire in a neighbor's driveway. Her mother was granted a temporary conservatorship over Bynes after she was given a mental health evalutation. After making a series of disturbing tweets alleging abuse by her father, comments she later retracted and attributed to a "microchip" in her brain, Bynes' mother was again granted conservatorship. Bynes soon after revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Amanda Bynes also said in 2018 she had previously struggled with addiction, but had been sober for four years with the help of her parents. As she told Paper magazine, "My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life... It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter."

She added, "There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did."

Bynes' mother remains her conservator. Last month, a judge ruled that this conservatorship will remain in place until at least 2023. While a return to acting doesn't seem to be in the cards for Amanda at this time, she has since graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and has recently dabbled in rap music. News of #FreeBritney fans turning to Bynes comes to us from TMZ.