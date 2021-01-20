Amanda Bynes is apparently getting in on the rap game. The 34-year old actress teased a new song titled "Diamonds" on her personal Instagram account. The new song, which features rapper Precise, finds Amanda Bynes rapping, "Diamonds, Diamonds on my neck, on my wrist." She did not reveal a release date for the song and did not say whether or not this is a single or a full length album. It's also unclear when the track was recorded, though Bynes could reveal that news in the coming days.

Back in October 2020, Amanda Bynes shared a brief video of her rapping along to A$AP Rocky's song "A$AP Forever." However, she did not mention that she was shifting gears to start a music career at the time. As for who the mysterious rapper named Precise is on the "Diamonds" track, it is Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael. "Amanda is very entrepreneurial," her attorney shared over the summer. "She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line."

Last summer, Amanda Bynes cleared out her Instagram account and renamed it Matte Black Online Store. Fans of the actress speculated that she was going to finally show off her fashion designs after graduating from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019. She later made a return to social media with another name change to Matte Black Online Store to Matte Black Fragrance. It is also unclear if and when any of these other entrepreneurial projects will come out, though she seems intent on getting a music career off of the ground at the moment.

In February 2020, Amanda Bynes revealed that she was engaged to the "love of my life." However, three weeks later, she and Paul Michael reportedly split up, only for Bynes to later announce that she was pregnant. Her attorney later denied that the actress was pregnant. She later announced back in May 2020 that she and Michael were still together. Bynes said, "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

Amanda Bynes has been under conservatorship for the past 7 years, and has been very open about her mental health with fans. Late last year, Paul Michael revealed that he and Bynes were doing well. "We're doing great," he said. "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together." You can check out a clip of "Diamonds" above, thanks to Amanda Bynes' official Instagram account.