Amanda Bynes has been off most movie fans' radar since 2010, when she made her final big screen appearance in Easy A opposite Emma Stone. Now, after years of erratic behavior and drug use, she is ready to put her partying days behind her, and focus on acting once again. In a new interview, she teases her return to Hollywood, while explaining some of the miserable moments that made her quit.

Many people compare Amanda Bynes to fellow teen star turned bad girl Lindsay Lohan, though perhaps Bynes appears a little more sincere in terms of getting back on her feet and in front of a camera. She first got her start with minor roles on various TV shows before becoming one of the break out stars on Nickelodeon's All That, which was a Teen version of SNL. That lead to getting her own sketch series called The Amanda Show, which opened the door to a career in feature films. She starred in the hit 2003 comedy What a Girl Wants, and went onto star in She's the Man, Hairspray and Sydney White. She stepped away from acting in 2010 with Easy A serving as her swan song. It was a combination of things that made her quit. Not to mention her descent into drug addiction was throwing a wrench in things.

For the first time, Amanda Bynes is admitting that seeing herself as a boy in She's the Man brought on a bad bout of depression, and started her down a destructive path. She explains.

"When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy. I've never told anyone that. [It was] a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk."

Amanda Bynes goes onto talk about her marijuana use at a young age, and how she began using molly and ecstasy before becoming addicted to Adderall. The later drug is attributed to her problems on the set of the Farrelly Brothers comedy Hall Pass, which she eventually bailed on midway through shooting.

"When I was doing Hall Pass, I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way]. I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter.[I remember] seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, Oh my god, I look so bad."

Bynes attributes her disappearance from the set of Hall Pass as a combination of not being able to remember her lines, and not liking her appearance during the shoot. Persistent rumors claimed she had been fired from the movie. She says this about dismissing herself from Hall Pass during the shoot.

"I made a bunch of mistakes but I wasn't fired. I did leave... it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they'd spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything."

Things soon spiraled out of control after losing that job. She would go onto shoot Easy A, starring alongside headliner Emma Stone. While that comedy was a big hit wth both critics and audiences, Amanda didn't feel the same way, and further became consumed with how she looked on screen, not liking what she saw at all.

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things. I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid. If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement - but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid."

Amanda Bynes says she found herself with little to nothing to do all day after retiring from acting, except getting high. After years of depression and sadness, Bynes decided to turn her world around, and claims that she has been sober for four years. The actress has since gotten into the world of fashion. And she is currently enrolled in school for fashion design. About getting back into the world of acting, she says she wants to do it just as she did when she was a kid. She doesn't want to limit herself, and will go for all roles, not just ones she perceives as necessary to preserve herself as a brand. It may not be long before we see Amanda Bynes back on the big screen. But at the moment, she has no roles lined up. Amanda Bynes quotes come from PaperMag.com.