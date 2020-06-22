Amanda Seyfried recently spoke to Collider about her newly released horror movie You Should Have Left opposite Kevin Bacon. The David Koepp-helmed film sees Seyfriend return to the horror genre for the first time after Jennifer's Body. While the film was dismissed at the time of its release, Jennifer's Body has since gone on to achieve cult hit status as a well-made movie with strong LGBTQ themes. And Seyfriend is glad it is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

"I'm proud of it. I'm not surprised that people really latched on and have come to appreciate it and created its own little fan base. I can't think of another movie that's similar to Jennifer's Body. Diablo [Cody] wrote something. I think that was very special and Karyn Kusama did a f*cking awesome job bringing it to life. You know, I was young and having fun."

"It was just so fun. I love when movies like that, especially when I'm so younger have, resurface or just have their own day and their own cult following, because it means it just lives on. I'm lucky I've gotten to be a part of a lot of specials movies. And this is no different. I think this is also not similar to other things. It's very quiet, you don't know what it is for a while. And I think that's also really unsettling and adds to the fear factor. It's just the whole house, like stop moving. I hate when things are inconsistent. So there you go."

Seyfried is perhaps best known for the role of Sophie Sheridan in the Mamma Mia! series of musicals. With plans for a third addition to the franchise well underway, Seyfried would love to be a part of the film, although she is not sure if there are any ABBA songs left to use for a third installment in the series.

"Well [Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is] a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl's character die kind of gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, no, we don't want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. And Lily James can play young Meryl."

"It was just perfect. It was so well written. Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an Island in Croatia?"

"So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I'll tell you what - I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again. I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we'd have to use "Super Trooper" again and we'd have to use "Mamma Mia" again and have to use them in a different way."

These quotes originated at Collider.