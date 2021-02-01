The current dominance of superhero movies over pop culture is unlike anything seen before. While once comic book movies were seen as a lesser art form, today most actors are raring to headline their own superhero movie or series. But Amanda Seyfried is not among those who want to take a dive into a superhero part. In an interview with AP, the actress explained why she has had to actively push against getting cast in such types of roles.

"I don't imagine there are many agents who don't feel like their clients wouldn't benefit from a big superhero movie. I've really had to push against it. I get it. I think superhero movies are wonderful, and you can be transported to this incredible world that doesn't exist. And it's really good for kids, I think, as they're getting older. But I have no interest in being that physical, and being that much of a trip to my imagination every day. I'm not a fan of green screen. I'm just not. I want to have fun when I'm working. And so that has been that cloud that's been looming over me for my entire career, and I don't know when it'll ever go away. But it's okay because at the end of the day, my agents trust me and they know that it's not for everybody."

This is not the first time that Seyfried has had to address her absence from the superhero genre. In the past, the actress has revealed that she was in line to be cast as Gamora in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Seyfried admitted that she did not take the role because she could not imagine a film based on such an outlandish concept ever becoming successful.

"I didn't want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed. I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?' Which is clearly - I was very wrong. The script was great, it was all based on not wanting to be 'that guy'. Because if you're the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I've seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear. I thought, is it worth it?"

While Seyfried appears quite firm in her insistence that she will never appear in a superhero project, future offers might well change her mind. After all, Joaquin Phoenix and Ethan Hawke were famously reluctant to partake in the genre at one time. But then the former won an Oscar for Joker, while Hawke has been confirmed to be playing the role of the main villain in the upcoming Moon Knight series.

Despite not participating in the superhero movie boom, Amanda Seyfried has carved out a special place in Hollywood, appearing in such classic movies as Mean Girls, Les Miserables, and Mamma Mia!. Most recently, the actress played a leading role in David Fincher's Mank. Her role was praised by critics and is even generating Oscar buzz.