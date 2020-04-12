Some concept art from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has found its way online. The art in question reveals an early, unused version of the Mech Rhino design. Sony was trying to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012, which was proving to be difficult, even though it was in its infancy. Andrew Garfield's take on Peter Parker had won over a lot of fans, but the movies weren't exactly what people wanted to see. This is ultimately why the series fizzled out after only two installments.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared the latest image of the Mech Rhino suit, which would ultimately go unused. Marantz says that he created the design well before talks of the sequel even started, which means that the villainous Rhino was in the cards for quite a while before actually ending up on the big screen. It's drastically different look from what ended up in the final cut and provides some insight into the character's visual evolution.

The Rhino, aka Aleksei Sytsevich, is played by actor Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The villain is what brings Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker back into the world of Spider-Man after the death of Gwen Stacy. The villain was easily disposed of at the start of the movie, only to escape prison by the end and showing up with his new Mech Rhino suit. Marvel fans weren't too happy with the way the movie turned out and some eagle-eyed comic book readers believe that the trailers and promotional material spoiled Stacy's death, thanks to the clothing she was wearing.

In the end, Sony put a stop to The Amazing Spider-Man movies and started an unprecedented partnership with Marvel Studios in 2016. They allowed Marvel to use Tom Holland's Peter Parker starting in Captain America: Civil War, which was well before Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters. Holland's take on the character, along with the help of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, has helped bring Spider-Man into a huge resurgence. This is all because of how Sony and Marvel were able to work together and expand the universe at the same time.

Tom Holland's Peter Parker is one of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while appearing in his own Sony movies. Holland was due to start work on Spider-Man 3 this summer, but it looks like the production will more than likely get pushed back due to the world's current state of affairs. With that being said, there are plenty of movies to go back and watch, including The Amazing Spider-Man to get an idea of how much Sony tried to change things up from the Sam Raimi movies in the early 2000s. While we wait for more news on Spider-Man 3, you can check out The Amazing Spider-Man 2 concept art below, thanks to Jason Marantz's Instagram account.