Steven Spielberg ruled the '80s movie landscape, and fans of his work were never more excited than when he announced he was making an anthology TV series infused with the same type of magic as such classics as E.T., Gremlins, Poltergeist, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Not only that, he was bringing all of his filmmaking friends with him. As exciting as the show was, it was also very expensive, and only ran for two seasons. That is, until 2020. As we merge into a new decade, Spielberg is bringing back Amazing Stories in an Apple TV+ revival. Today, we have the official premiere date and a first look photo at one of the upcoming episodes.

Amazing Stories will officially return on its new streaming home starting Friday, March 6. The intriguing first image has a mother and son looking to the skies while a number of men all dressed in white stare on in the background. The episode is titled The Rift. But we have been given little context about the story or what is happening in this image, and a full episode list has not yet been revealed. Perhaps we'll get that at a later date. Right now we have these words from Apple.

A reimagining of the original anthology series, each episode of Amazing Stories will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers. Apple announces a premiere date for Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and unveils first look image. Highly anticipated anthology series from Amblin Television and Universal Television to premiere Friday, March 6 on Apple TV+. Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz serve as showrunners.

Apple TV+'s highly anticipated original series, executive produced by visionary, award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, will make its global debut on Friday, March 6, exclusively on Apple TV+. The premiere date and a first look image from the series were revealed today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

Showrunners for the anthology are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Lost, Once Upon a Time), and episode directors include Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist), Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable, Sneaky Pete), Susanna Fogel (Utopia, Play By Play), and Sylvain White (Stomp The Yard, The Rookie). Said Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of Development.

"Amazing Stories is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn't be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+."

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television, said this.

"Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we're honored to bring a new anthology of Amazing Stories to audiences on Apple TV+, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together."

The first image from the series provides a glimpse at The Rift, one of five episodes that will debut on March 6. The Rift is directed by Mark Mylod and stars Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield.

Talent from additional episodes includes Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (You), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless) and in his final role before passing away last October, Robert Forster.

The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

