Apple has revealed a brand new trailer for Amazing Stories. This comes from Steven Spielberg and sees the iconic filmmaker revisiting his past to reboot the well-liked 1980s series for modern audiences. With seemingly every company in the world trying to get in on the streaming game, premium content is harder and harder to come by, but getting Spielberg on board for a prestigious anthology series is a good place to start for Apple TV+. And, based on this trailer, it looks like this is bringing some serious classic Spielberg vibes.

The first season consists of five episodes, all of which are touched on in this trailer. Footage from each of the stories is weaved together, making for an impressive tapestry of Amblin-esque stories. The footage has a little bit of everything. Big car chases, massive music cues, superpowers, cool masks, trippy imagery. It is, in a word, epic. It looks like the show will be touching on all of Steven Spielberg's greatest sensibilities, only containing the action for the small screen in the streaming era, as opposed to bringing it to a theater near you.

Amazing Stories season 1 includes episodes titled The Rift, Signs of Life, The Heat, The Cellar and Dynoman and The Volt. The cast includes Austen Stowell, Kerry Bishe, Edward Burns, Jacob Latimore, Sasha Lane, E'myri Crutchfield, Hailey Kilgore, Shane Paul McGhie, Dylan O'Brien and Victoria Pedretti. Dynoman and The Volt will feature one of the last on-screen appearances by the late Robert Forster, who passed away in October. The Oscar-nominated actor is seen in several standout sequences in the trailer.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time) are heading up the show alongside Steven Spielberg. Per Apple, the show is a "reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination." Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman serve as executive producers. This is one of the earliest projects Apple signed on to produce when the company decided to get in on the content game. Originally, Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) was on board to head it up, but he parted ways relatively early on in the process.

Amazing Stories originally aired for two seasons on NBC from 1985 to 1987 totaling 45 episodes. The series won five Emmy awards during its short run and has found something of a cult following over the years. Apple TV+, which will play home to the show, launched in November and has entered the increasingly crowded streaming space alongside the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The service costs $4.99 per month and also features shows such as M. Night Shyamalan's Servant and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show. Amazing Stories is set to debut on March 6 via Apple TV+. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.