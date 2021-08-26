An untitled action comedy movie in the works at Amazon Studios will unite fan favorite actors Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park. The two actors are reportedly on board to star in the project and will produce via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse, who co-created the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, has been tapped to write the screenplay. No director has yet been announced.

The untitled movie is described as an action comedy in the vein of 48 Hrs., a violent and vulgar buddy cop movie released in 1982 which starred Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. In the Amazon project with Brown and Park, the story "centers on two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Framed and on the run, the two must survive each other long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise."

Brown is perhaps best known for his acclaimed role on the NBC drama series This Is Us, a performance that nabbed him an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor. He also won an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy for his role in American Crime Story: The People vs. O. J. Simpson. His work on the big screen includes roles in movies like Marshall, Black Panther, The Predator, Waves, and The Rhythm Section. He is also set to appear in the upcoming biopic Rise as school janitor turned basketball team coach Willie Davis.

Another new role recently picked up by Sterling K. Brown will team him up with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. It was announced that Amazon Studios landed the rights to the pitch Coyote Blue which is written by Kolstad with Brown in the lead role. Hanelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) will make her directorial feature debut with the movie. It follows Brown as an everyman who's "hunted by a ruthless criminal syndicate for his mysterious cargo, and now must navigate the treacherous terrain of Route 66 while unleashing his lethal set of skills in a fight for survival."

Meanwhile, Randall Park is bigger than ever following his standout appearance as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel series WandaVision which premiered on Disney+ in January. At the time, many fans had rallied for the character to get his own spinoff series co-starring Kat Dennings as Darcy. The actor is also known for starring in the hit ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. The actor also had memorable roles in shows like Veep and The Office with recent movie credits including The Disaster Artist, Aquaman, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Valley Girl.

Along with Brown and Park, Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco of Imminent Collision will serve as producers for the untitled action comedy. Danielle Reardon is also on board as an executive producer. Amazon has not yet set a release date and it's unclear when filming is scheduled to begin. Given the talent involved on both sides of the camera, this definitely seems to be a project for fans of both Brown and Park to check out. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.