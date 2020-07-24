August brings new Amazon Original Series, Movies, and Specials including the premiere of World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji, the ultimate expedition race from the creator of Survivor and hosted by Bear Grylls in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean. Amazon Original Movie Chemical Hearts (2020) based on the novel "Our Chemical Hearts" and starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams and directed by Richard Tanne, new episodes of Clifford The Big Red Dog and Jessy and Nessy, and a look back at the first season of The Boys with PrimeRewind: Inside The Boys.

Prime members can also enjoy recently-released movies like Capone (2020), starring Tom Hardy as the titular Al Capone; Arkansas (2020), Clark Duke's directorial debut starring Liam Hemsworth; Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019), a family-friendly action-comedy starring Eva Longoria and Michael Peña; and The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), a modern-day Mark Twain fable starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. In addition to 80's hits such as Top Gun (1986), Rain Man (1988), and Steel Magnolias (1989) are available.

Prime Video also recently introduced two new features: Prime Video Watch Party, a new native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for US Prime members at no additional cost to their membership, and Prime Video Profiles, allowing customers to create and manage up to six user profiles within their account with content personalized separately to each profile.

Customers can also join the first-ever Amazon Virtual-Con, featuring talent conversations from new and upcoming Amazon Original Series The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers and Utopia. Special appearances confirmed by more than 30 cast and crew including Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke, Aisha Tyler, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Greg Daniels, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Gillian Flynn, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost & many more. All panel programming available at: amazon.com/virtualcon.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in August

New Originals:

Jessy and Nessy is a series about Jessy, an innately curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called 'Inspectacles'. Together this unlikely duo explore life's curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers. New episodes streaming August 7.

From the creator of Survivor and hosted by Bear Grylls, World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji tells the story of the ultimate expedition race, in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean. For the veteran teams the goal is to win - but for most, the dream is to finish and prove to themselves and the world, that they can prevail in the World's Toughest Race. Streaming August 14.

Chemical Hearts follows seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) who has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her - or at least the person he thinks she is. Available in HDR. Streaming August 21.

More adventures are in store in Clifford The Big Red Dog as Emily Elizabeth and Clifford embark on an expedition for a lucky coin, open a pet daycare, and walk the entire island backwards! From leading baby sea turtles safely to the ocean to singing a rock ballad on their mission to the Moon, the friends learn that looking at life from a different perspective can help save the day and that change isn't always scary. New episodes streaming August 21.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys is an aftershow that brings fans inside the making of The Boys and gives them a safe space to freak the &@#$ out about what they just saw. Each week host Aisha Tyler is joined by cast, crew, and surprise guests to take a deep-dive look into the latest episode, dissecting the plot twists, basking in the spectacular gore, exploring the themes and comic book origins, and getting to know more about the (clearly disturbed) people behind the show. Fans will also get exclusive teasers and hints on upcoming episodes to fuel their alarming totally normal obsession. Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one. The aftershow continues on September 4 to dive into each episode of Season 2 as it rolls out through the October 9 season finale. Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys is from Amazon Studios, Embassy Row and Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Michael Davies, Aisha Tyler, Julia Cassidy, Eden Sutley and Jennifer Ryan. Streaming August 28.

New Movies on Prime in August

When her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña) disappear in search of the Lost City of Gold, Dora (Isabela Moner) swings into action on a wild quest to find them. Follow Dora and her friend in Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019) as they navigate the jungle, outrun treasure hunters and unlock the mystery of the fabled city. Streaming August 3.

In Clark Duke's directorial debut, Arkansas (2020), Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaugh), whom they've never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are deadly. Streaming August 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) follows a young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) who escapes from an assisted living facility and befriends a wayward fisherman on the run (Shia LaBeouf); as the two men form a rapid bond, a social worker (Dakota Johnson) attempts to track them. Streaming August 6.

Capone (2020) chronicles the final days of notorious gangster Al Capone (Tom Hardy) as he succumbs to dementia and relives his past through tormenting memories. Streaming August 10.

'80s Throwbacks on Prime in August

Top Gun (1986) follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a young flyer who's out to become the best, but his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Val Kilmer). Streaming August 1

Rain Man (1988) tells the story of an idealistic young wheeler-dealer (Tom Cruise) whose life is changed forever when he discovers he has an autistic savant older brother (Dustin Hoffman). Streaming August 1.

An adaptation of Robert Harling's play of the same name, Steel Magnolias (1989) centers on the bond a group of women (Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirly MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts) share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. Streaming August 1.

New to Buy on Prime in August

Based on the CW Seed series, Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020) follows master assassin Slade Wilson (voiced by Michael Chiklis) as he leads two lives: a relentless killer known as Deathstroke and a family man. Can he atone for the sins of the past - or will his family pay the ultimate price? Available for purchase August 4.

Originally premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, The Fight (2020) gives an inside look at the legal battles that lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are facing during the Trump administration. Available for purchase August 7.

The King of Staten Island (2020) is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy. Available for purchase August 11.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes Irresistible (2020), a comedy about a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin Town. Available for purchase August 18.

From Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020) follows the fledgling hero (voiced by Darren Criss) as he engages in bloody battles and fights for his life. The world will learn about Superman, but first, Superman must save the world. Available for purchase August 23.

Prime Video Channels Sampling in August

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with new shows each month and each first season will only be available for a limited time. Shows streaming August 1 include the following.

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August titles available on Prime Video

Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership.

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Movies

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Movies

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Series

Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Movies

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

Movies

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Series

• Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

Movies

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Specials

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special

August 31

Movies

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

New in August - Available for Rental or Purchase on Prime Video

August 4

Movies

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020)

August 7

Movies

The Fight (2020)

August 11

Movies

The King of Staten Island (2020)

August 18

Movies

Irresistible (2020)

August 23

Movies

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)