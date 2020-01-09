Amazon is under fire for allegedly passing off an old waffle maker as new that had clearly used. Not only that, but the waffle maker came with crusty batter all over the inside of the appliance, and it looks like a real-life horror movie. Brian McCarthy's young daughter opened the Amazon package, which was a Christmas gift from her grandmother late last month. The gift in question was supposed to be a new mini-Babycakes brand waffle maker. However, the appliance did not come as advertised.

Wow, my mom sent my daughter a new wafflemaker from @amazon and they sent us a used one with the FOOD STILL IN IT. Disgusting! I guess @khadeeja_safdar, @deniseduana & @shaneshifflett of @WSJ are right. @amazon has no quality control. https://t.co/AuYpz0XP0upic.twitter.com/FYckJQDA08 — Brian McCarthy (@McCarthyPhotoLA) December 26, 2019

Amazon has come under fire for certain delivery items in the past, but this is a new low. The waffle maker was sold directly through the company's premium Prime service, which means that it did not go through a third-party; it came directly from an Amazon warehouse. According to Brian McCarthy, the item was listed as new and did not mention being used or refurbished on the company's site. As of late, Amazon has become the Wild West with unlicensed, dangerous, and/or damaged products. It has been estimated that nearly 60% of everything sold on Amazon is unlicensed.

With that being said, the majority of the items listed above come from third-party sellers and not directly from Amazon. When it comes to the filthy waffle maker, Joe Kziukenas, CEO of Marketplace Pulse, an e-commerce research firm, suggested that it was simply a mistake made by a warehouse worker. But, this doesn't exactly add up, since Amazon supposedly has an area in their warehouses to destroy un-returnable goods. While it certainly seems to be a mistake, some of the blame should be placed on the animal who sent it back with all of the food caked into it. Amazon claims the item was sold as "used" and had this to say.

"We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and regret this situation did not live up to our high standards. This item was sold as 'used,' but clearly should not have been sold at all. Due to human error, it was not properly inspected after being returned by another customer. We are working directly with the customer to address this situation."

A quick glance at the reviews on Amazon suggest that the mini Babycakes brand waffle maker has come used or damaged more than once. There are plenty of reviews stating that it was clearly used when it came out of the box. But, nobody has reported opening the waffle maker to find food still inside of it. The picture Brian McCarthy posted on social media is appalling, especially for a little kid expecting to open up an awesome new present from grandma. In the end, McCarthy and family returned the obviously used item and are buying a new one at a traditional store.

In addition to the unlicensed products running rampant on Amazon, the company has also recently come under fire for selling trash. This is still from third-party sellers, but it's strange that sellers are still able to pick things out of the garbage and sell them on Amazon. The company has said that the garbage products were "isolated incidents." You can see the destroyed and horrific waffle make thanks to Brian McCarthy's Twitter account.