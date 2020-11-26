Wonder Woman is one of the greatest heroes in DC Comics, and she comes from a long line of Amazon warriors who live on the enchanted island known as Themyscira. Filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who was behind Wonder Woman's success at the box office in recent years, spoke to Geek Magazine about a planned spinoff focussing on the Amazons.

"This is a story that Geoff Johns and I came up with and then introduced to Warner. The events of this story take place after Diana leaves Themyscira, the Island of the Amazons, and there are some twists and turns linked to what will happen between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3. The production of the project has not yet officially started, but I hope we get it because I love this story."

In the past, Wonder Woman and the mythology surrounding the character struggled to make an impact on general audiences. But 2017's Wonder Woman movie changed all that. Viewers fell in love with the depiction of Themyscira as a land of enlightened female warriors. Thus, Warner Bros.' decision to make a spinoff series that puts the Amazons at the center of the story makes sense.

The show will most probably debut on HBO Max. Even Wonder Woman's cinematic journey has evolved to focus on the newly minted streaming channel. After months of its release date getting postponed, Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to debut on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release. In any other year, such a strategy for a highly-anticipated, big-budget movie would have been unthinkable. But in 2020, the strategy seems the only way forward for the movie, as Patty Jenkins herself asserted in a Twitter post.

"THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give over everything else. We truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS , where it is made to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!), and available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16.

The film takes place in the 1980s and sees Wonder Woman facing off against the combined threat of Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, while her old flame Steve Trevor makes a miraculous reentry into her life. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost. This news originated at Reddit.