Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has officially begun rolling cameras on set this week, and her many critics are banding together once again for one final push to get her fired from the movie. Since last year, it's been no secret whatsoever that there are a lot of people out there who really don't want to see Heard returning a Mera in the sequel. A popular petition was even launched on Change.org that has since amassed more than 1.85 million signatures.

Despite the pleas for Warner Bros. and DC Films to give Amber Heard her walking papers, Heard is currently on location with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swimming through production. The actress confirmed her involvement with a recent Instagram post revealing a note from director James Wan welcoming her "back to Atlantis." At this point, it would seem that all of the efforts to get Heard booted have ultimately failed.

Even so, tens of thousands of people are making one last attempt to have the actress removed from the project. Taking to Twitter, critics are making it known that they will boycott the sequel if the role of Mera isn't recast. The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is also trending once again, something that's been consistently happening almost every time there's been a major Aquaman 2 update. It does seem unlikely that a change will be made now if even the popular petition had no effect, but it's either now or never if it's going to happen.

"Hey @warnerbros, read the room," said one Johnny Depp fan on Twitter. "Congratulations on ruining Aquaman 2, it's exactly what you deserve. People aren't stupid. We've heard Amber Heard admit to chronically abusing Johnny Depp."

"This woman is rewarded with a role in a major franchise & a lucrative sideline as an 'activist.' The man she admits to physically abusing on multiple occasions is fired & vilified through the tabloids," a Johnny Depp fan laments, Tagging #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

The backlash against Heard stems from the highly publicized legal drama between Heard and Depp. In response to Heard alleging that she was the victim of domestic abuse, Depp says he was let go from the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. Many fans believe Depp has since proved his innocence with new evidence released to the public, such as audio recordings of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward the actor.

For better or for worse, Heard will be back as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022. You can see what others are saying about her involvement in the movie over on Twitter.

