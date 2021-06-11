James Wan just dropped a major update on Aquaman 2 by revealing its official title, but the attention on the movie has reignited the fan backlash against Warner Bros. for not firing Amber Heard. By this point, it's common knowledge that many fans do not want Heard to be a part of the superhero movie sequel, which is now called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Nearly 1.85 million people have signed an online petition for the studio to boot her from the project, but this has not affected Heard's involvement in the movie.

Warner Bros. appears to be looking the other way when it comes to the Heard controversy. However, the fans who've been consistently calling for "Justice for Johnny Depp" aren't willing to let this go quite so easily. After the new title of Aquaman 2 was revealed, Heard's name quickly began trending on Twitter, but not for the reasons the brass at Warner Bros. were hoping for. In fact, tens of thousands of fans have renewed their call to boycott the movie until the role of Mera is recast with someone else.

"I, as well as everyone I know and have spoken to, will not be watching Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard is a part of the project! We are fans but we will not support an abuser!" tweeted one would-be viewer of the movie on Twitter.

"Aquaman 2 is called 'The Lost Kingdom', It's lost alright, lost alot of people because they kept Amber Heard, to this day I have not watched the first one because of her and now I'll add the second one to that list of to never watch," writes another Depp fan.

"As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I'll be refusing to watch it until then," another fan says, adding hashtags for the movie and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

"They might as well call it Aquaman: the Lost Audience because it is going to receive the same reception Gully did. I do not support arrested wife beaters, even IF WB feels that abuse is fine as long as it's woman on woman," says someone else, referring to Heard's 2009 arrest for domestic violence after allegedly hitting her then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

Another Depp fan writes: "I'm a Jason Mamoa fan ever since Stargate Atlantis, but unfortunately I've listened to the audio tapes of Amber Heard abusing Johnny Depp so there is no way I'm EVER going to watch anything with Amber Heard in..!"

And echoing many others, another fan wrote, "johnny depp being fired from his movies for abuse allegations that have been confuted over and over again but amber heard can remain in her movies when she is a self confessed abuser is the biggest injustice i have ever seen in my life."

The backlash against Heard stems from what thousands of people say has been unfair treatment of Depp. Due to Heard's claims that Depp had been physically abusive during their marriage, the latter says he lost his major roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. The actor's lawyers have since released evidence in support of Depp's claim that he is innocent, such as audio tapes of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward him. This has swayed public opinion largely in Depp's favor and spawned the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp movement.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on Dec. 16, 2022. Production will start this summer, and Heard has already been training to slip back into the role of Mera for the sequel. You can see what people are saying about the new update on the sequel over on Twitter.

#MeToo is forever damaged to me thanks to liar and abuser Amber Heard.

@wbpictures@warnerbros#JamesWan just call it a day and send the crew their checks, it's already flopping, no one cares about seeing the abuser and liar Amber Heard.

