The official trailer for Ambition dropped today. From the producers of Nightmare on Elm Street, Ambition is a suspenseful thriller that creates a world where desire and revenge converge into a questionable reality.

Jude is an intense, driven musician preparing for the biggest performance of her life-but her ambition could end up killing her. As her competitors begin to die bizarre deaths, she recognizes a pattern that seems to connect her. Is she next? Her suspicions are confirmed in a shocking climax that puts into question her chances for survival, and her sanity.

The trailer opens like any other music-centric drama with an eerie twist. Jude is told she is "very talented... just like Emily." Unfortunately, it seems Emily Foster committed suicide, though some believe she was pushed. Jude is told not to let what happened to Emily get to her because it will make her go crazy. The trailer reminds us to..."Be careful what you wish for. It could get you killed."

The visuals dance between slasher horror and psychological mystery interspersed with constant critiques and praise of Jude's violin abilities and a heckling disheveled, old lady violinist. At just 87 minutes, Ambition is a tight film about a twisted obsession.

Katherine Hughes (Kingdom, My Dead Ex) stars as Jude alongside Giles Matthey (Submerged, Once Upon a Time), Sonoya Mizuno (Devs, Crazy Rich Asians, and Maniac) and Bryan Batt (Mad Men, Billionaire Boys Club) with a special appearance by Lin Shaye (Insidious series, The Final Wish, and Room for Rent).

Robert Shaye helms the project from the director's chair. Shaye's horror presence is strong. He served as executive producer on a slew of Freddy Kruger centric films and shows from the original Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 all the way until the 2010 remake directed by Samuel Bayer. Outside of the genre, Shaye was a producer on all three of The Lord of the Rings films as well as the movie and television series adaptations of Cassandra Clare's Mortal Instruments novels. He and his production partner, Michael Lynne, helped to build New Line Cinema into the powerhouse that it is today before opening their own company in 2008.

Ambition is the feature debut from writers John Rocco and Jenna Wright. It is produced by Sarah Victor with Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne through their production company, Unique Features. Other credits to the company include the Freeform Mortal Instruments series Shadowhunters which is in hiatus before its third and final season, Netflix's WWII mini-series The Liberator, the science fiction thriller about gene editing Are We Not Men, an animated feature starring Lady Gaga with original songs by Paul McCartney High in the Clouds and the horror Sleep Tight from director Tyler MacIntyre. Phillip B. Goldfine, Benjamin Sacks, Yuli Masinovsky are executive producers on the project as well.

Ambition is distributed by Shout! Studios. It Opens in Select Theaters, Digital and On Demand Everywhere September 20th, 2019. This news comes direct from the via Shout! Factory Youtube.