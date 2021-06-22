Much has changed in Hollywood over the past few years. As evidence of that, Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark) and his company Amblin have signed a new deal with Netflix, the mightiest streaming service in the business. Amblin is now set to produce multiple movies per year for Netflix, despite it being no secret that Spielberg has arguably been critical of Netflix in the past.

While no specific projects were announced yet, Amblin Partners and Netflix have signed the deal. It "will cover multiple new feature films per year." This also does not negate Steven Spielberg's deal with Universal. He will now make movies for both companies. Spielberg had this to say about the deal in a statement.

Thrilled to announce that the legendary filmmaker’s company will produce multiple new films for Netflix each year. pic.twitter.com/FYzg7rqwed — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 21, 2021

"At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways. This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can't wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team."

Despite the deal, Steven Spielberg is committed to the theatrical experience. So much so that, at one point, he was seemingly trying to prevent Netflix movies from being eligible for Oscars. He also, speaking in 2018, said, ""I don't believe that films that are just given token qualifications, in a couple of theaters for less than a week, should qualify for the Academy Award nominations." So, needless to say, this is a remarkable turn of events. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, had this to say about it.

"Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening. We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven's cinematic history."

2020 reshaped Hollywood as we know it. Streaming is the future. While theaters and the box office will still be a part of the equation, it has become an adapt-or-die business. It appears that Steven Spielberg and Amblin are choosing the "adapt" route. Scott Stuber, Netflix Head of Global Film, had this to add.

"Amblin and Steven Spielberg are synonymous with incredible entertainment. Their passion and artistry combine to make films that both captivate and challenge audiences. We look forward to working with Steven, Jeff and the entire Amblin family on a new slate of films that will delight generations for years to come."

Steven Spielberg is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed directors in history. He most recently helmed Ready Player One. His remake of West Side Story is set to hit theaters later this year and is also expected to be a major Oscar contender. Spielberg is gearing up to shoot a movie loosely inspired by his childhood as well, which will be his next directorial effort. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details about the new partnership are made available.