With the buzz surrounding Netflix thriller The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming thriller, Ambulance, could be overlooked, to the viewers misfortune. This action-packed crime drama has Gyllenhaal convincing his adoptive brother (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to join him in a bank heist. As with most first time bank robbers, things don't go as planned. Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to share the trailer with the simple caption, "AMBULANCE. In Theaters February 18, [email protected] @Yahya @[email protected]"

And the fans are down! "I'm a simple person, you give me a Michael Bay movie with Jake Gyllenhaalon it and i'm just going to love it," one says. Another shouts, "JUST FINISHED GUILTY AND NOW ANOTHER MASTERPIECE ????" I told you folks were wild about The Guilty. "Bloody hell! Are you bad at anything? After Guilty this is up there ! ???????????? can't wait to see it ????" and "???????? I haven't fully recovered from The Guilty yet and you already have a new movie WOOOOOO THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!!!!!!"

If they think Jake Gyllenhaa has been busy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is making us all look like we're sleeping on the job. He's been working on a few indies including The Matrix Resurrections, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Candyman, and Furiosa.

Though he doesn't get top-billing, my man, Garret Dillahunt, is also along for the ride. He can do no wrong after Deadwood, as far as I'm concerned. He's in my Gary Busey list. You hand in a performance of that magnitude in The Buddy Holly Story? You get a pass for your turn in The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. ﻿Does everyone have a list like that?

The Ambulance synopsis reads, "Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't-his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

"But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Ambulance is produced by Michael Bay, p.g.a., Bradley J. Fischer, p.g.a. (Zodiac, Shutter Island) for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, 2022's Scream) and William Sherak (Ready or Not, 2022's Scream) for Project X, and Oscar nominee Ian Bryce (Transformers franchise, Saving Private Ryan).The screenplay is by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck), based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Ambulance hits theaters February 18 2022.