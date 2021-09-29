AMC and AMC+ have announced the return of FearFest, the annual horror and genre programming event spanning all month long from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. This year, FearFest celebrates its 25th anniversary, and the offerings include over 680 hours of programming and more than 100 unique titles, from horror classics like Halloween and The Shining to AMC Originals like The Walking Dead and Eli Roth's History of Horror. A teaser video announcing the lineup has been released, and you can watch the clip below.

AMC will once again be home to films from the Halloween franchise, including Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this October,Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection and Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

FearFest will also feature iconic horror movies from franchises including Scream, which commemorates its 25th anniversary this October and the Final Destination series. The Omen franchise also joins the lineup, with the original 1976 film marking its 45th anniversary and the 2006 remake celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The Stephen King library will take over AMC for a weekend beginning Saturday, October 9 including Carrie (1976), which also celebrates its 45th anniversary this fall, Carrie (2013), Creepshow, The Dead Zone, Thinner,Silver Bullet, Christine, The Shining,Pet Sematary (1989) and Cujo.

Beginning Saturday, October 16, AMC will host a "Slasher Weekend" featuring Wes Craven's New Nightmare, Candyman(1992),Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, Scream,Scream 2, Friday the 13th(2009), Halloween (1978), Halloween III: Season of the Witch, House of Wax (2005) and encore airings of Eli Roth's History of Horror "Slashers, Part 1" and "Slashers, Part 2."

AMC will also celebrate 80s horror movies with a marathon on Saturday, October 23 including The Fly (1986), which observes its 35th anniversary this year, Poltergeist(1982), Pumpkinhead, Christine, Pet Sematary (1989), Creepshow, Fright Night(1985) and The Shining.

The network is also including its original horror content as a part of the FearFest offerings. New episodes of The Walking Dead air Sundays at 9pm ET/8c with its final season, part 1 finale airing on Sunday, Oct. 10. The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns for its final season on Sunday, Oct. 3. Fear the Walking Dead also kicks off its seventh season on Sunday, Oct. 10. Talking Dead will continue to air on Sundays at 11 pm ET/10c through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The third season of Eli Roth's History of Horror premieres on AMC on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10pm ET/9c with early access on AMC+. The star-studded series continues to explore the fun and the fear of scary films, and this season will tackle the topics of "Sequels (That Don't Suck)," "Infections," "Psychics," "Apocalyptic Horror," "Holiday Horror" and "Mad Scientists." Master of Horror Eli Roth, who also executive produces the series, returns as host with an all-star lineup of interviewees including (in alphabetical order) Cate Blanchett, Margaret Cho, Jamie Lee Curtis, Geena Davis, Robert Englund, Vanessa Hudgens, Meat Loaf, Greg Nicotero, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Zombie, and many others.

In Creepshow's second season finale on Monday, October 4 at 10pm ET/9c, Simon has invented an incredible virtual reality experience that allows him to join in on his favorite film, but what happens when virtual reality becomes Simon's actual reality? Find out in this episode starring Justin Long, D'Arcy Carden and Hannah Fierman. The Creepshow: Animated Special: Survivor Type/Twittering from the Circus of the Dead and Creepshow: Holiday Special: Shapeshifters Anonymous will also join this year's "FearFest" slate. Creepshow's third season will continue to air on AMC+ and Shudder every Thursday with its season finale premiering on Thursday, October 28.

Shudder continues to offer its programming on AMC+ including its "61 Days of Halloween" lineup featuring original series such as Slasher and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula along with The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs and original and exclusive films including V/H/S/94, Horror Noire and The Medium.