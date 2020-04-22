AMC Theatres is being sued for failing to pay rent during the month of April. Landlords at a shopping mall in Hialeah, Florida are seeking $7.5 million in damages. Palm Springs Mile Associates, Ltd. filed the suit this morning in Miami, claiming that the theater chain has yet to pay the $52,153.87 monthly rent on the AMC Hialeah 12. This comes after AMC revealed to landlords across North America that they were not going to be able to pay rent, due to the world's current state of affairs.

Since the suit is calling the failure to pay rent a breach of contract, it "has triggered a requirement for immediate payment of the balance of the lease." This is where the $7.5 million figure comes from. The lawsuit states that the landlord understands why AMC Theatres cannot pay the rent, but there is nothing they can do about it. "Under the express terms and provisions of the Lease and Guaranty, however, Defendant is obligated to pay Rent and that obligation is not excused," reads part of the suit.

AMC Theatres has not commented on the situation, as of this writing. The theater chain started shutting down all of its theaters during the middle of March and has not had a revenue stream since then. Reports of bankruptcy and credit mark downs have plagued the company, which furloughed all employees. There are some who believe that AMC will be lucky to open its doors after all of this passes, due to their credit rating and immense amount of debt. However, they have initiated a $500 million debt sale to try and raise some funds.

Wall Street responded well to AMC's debt sale announcement, but there could be further lawsuits on the way over rent demands. So far, the Florida location is the only one to have taken extreme legal action thus far. The news comes as state Governors and local authorities try to plan a way to reopen businesses in the next few weeks. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced plans earlier this week to have businesses, including movie theaters, open by next Monday, a move that was seen as controversial, to say the least. Movie theaters have warned that they will not be able to be open by that date and aren't sure whether they should do so or not.

For now, it looks like AMC and Cinemark could open their doors in July. That has not been officially confirmed and is only a rough estimate for the time being. Nobody really has any answers as to when the economy will be able to start rolling again, so we're all left with a feeling of uncertainty. Hopefully the debt sale for AMC Theatres goes well, because they are going to need the money and they're going to need it fast. Variety was the first to report on AMC Theatres getting sued for not paying rent.