Those looking to enjoy the experience of going to a movie theater in these uncertain times have been given a new, possibly appealing option. AMC Theatres, the largest chain in the U.S., has announced a new Private Movie Showing program. The company is letting people rent out an entire auditorium to watch a movie with some close friends for as low as $99.

AMC recently added a page for these movie theater rentals. Those interested need to fill out a simple form, which involves picking a movie from a limited list. Some of the titles include classics like Jurassic Park or Hocus Pocus, and recent releases such as Tenet and The New Mutants. Assuming there is a theater with availability in your area, AMC will reach out within three business days. Per the website, here's what is being offered.

"Host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people total! It's perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember. Make AMC your next destination to meet friends and family and reserve an entire AMC Safe & Clean auditorium, starting at just $99+tax."

Cinemark and the Alamo Drafthouse rolled out similar programs recently. The idea is to allow people the chance to see a movie in a theater without a bunch of strangers around them. Health experts have cast doubt on the safety of indoor movie theaters and, given the lack of response at the box office over the past couple of months, it seems many people are not yet ready to take on that risk. But doing this, with trusted friends and family members, provides an affordable alternative.

For AMC, this might provide a much-needed lifeline. The chain, like virtually every company involved in the exhibition business right now, is struggling. AMC is on the verge of bankruptcy and they are expected to run out of money by the end of the year. Many major releases, such as Black Widow and No Time to Die recently pushed to 2021, with Pixar's Soul going straight to Disney+. That pushed the situation from bad to worse for most movie theaters. Here is now significant doubt in regards to whether or not major chains will be able to hold out until things normalize.

Whether or not the program will become popular enough to drive revenue remains to be seen. For the time being, drive-ins have largely been propping up the industry. Moviegoers who are committed to the theatrical experience have rediscovered these relics of a time gone by as a safe-haven. AMC and other chains, meanwhile, are doing what they can to survive. We've included a full list of currently available movies below. Those interested in booking a showing can do so by heading over to AMCTheatres.com.

AMC Prive Movie Showing Selection

2 Hearts

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Curse of La Llorona

Hocus Pocus

Honest Theif

How to Train Your Dragon

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jurassic Park

Monsters Inc.

The New Mutants

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Shrek

Sonic the Hedgehog

Tenet

Unhinged

The War With Grandpa