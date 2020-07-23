AMC Theatres has announced that they will not be opening their doors next weekend. Instead, they are postponing the reopening until the end of August in hopes that things will be okay at that point in time. Both Regal and Cinemark announced delays earlier this week, but did not give a specific timeframe for opening their doors again. At this time, cases are surging across the United States and movie theaters, for the most part, remain closed, as they have since the beginning of this year.

AMC Theatres, like the rest of the major chains, was keeping a close eye on Christopher Nolan's Tenet for reopening. The original release date was set for the middle of July, which was then pushed to the end of July, and then moved to the middle of August. Now, Tenet is in limbo in North America, and so are major movie theater chains who were hoping to at least get some kind of profits for this summer. It is believed that Tenet will now open internationally first, so good luck avoiding those spoilers now.

As for their reasoning in delaying reopening again, AMC says it's the lack of movies coming out right now. "This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies," they said in a statement. This is the same for all theaters at the moment and all studios. Bill & Ted Face the Music will open in theaters and VOD at the same time in September, which is another blow to theaters.

Even as Walt Disney World opens their doors, public officials do not believe it's safe to open movie theaters at this particular time. Studies have been done to see what the level of interest is in regard to returning to theaters and it has been mixed. Some people are ready and willing to march into a theater to watch a movie right now, while others are hoping for more safety protocols. Some don't think they'll walk into a movie theater until at least next year, which with the way things are currently going, will be the same for everybody. AMC says that 1/3 of their cinemas in the Middle East and Europe are open and functioning normally.

Since movie theaters of all sizes have been shut down since the middle of March, they are all seeking help from the federal government. The National Association of Theater Owners is urging movie fans to message senators and local governors to bring attention to the matter since some of these theaters might not ever open their doors again. We'll just have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks as several United States residents remain unemployed. CNN was the first to report on AMC Theatres delaying their phased reopening yet again.