Netflix has now unveiled our first peek at the incredible-looking animated movie, America: The Motion Picture, an R-rated revisionist history tale about the founding of the country, which features 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum in the lead as a chainsaw-wielding George Washington. Just read those last few words back and ask yourself if this is not Netflix's greatest achievement thus far.

Channing Tatum is George Washington!

Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison!

Other actors are other characters!



Time to officially reveal the cast of AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE, crossing rivers to deliver you to a prosperous new horizon on June 30. pic.twitter.com/PWy1Yo62ms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

America: The Motion Picture has amassed quite the talent behind it, and is directed by Archer executive producer Matt Thompson working from a script by Wonder Woman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham. If that were not already enough to entice you, The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on board as producers alongside Will Allegra at Lord Miller and Channing Tatum with his Free Association partners Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin. You can see the first footage in the Netflix summer sizzle reel included below.

☀️ New movies, every week, all year. ☀️



Get ready for a summer full of screams, stunts, romance, comedy, and zombies (a LOT of zombies) with brand new Netflix films every week, perfect for those May through August movie moods.



Your summer starts now. #NewMoviesEveryWeekpic.twitter.com/vg7NzCR2KR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

America: The Motion Picture does away with facts (facts, schmacts) to tell a tongue-in-cheek version of the American Revolution. Channing Tatum steps into the butt-kicking boots of George Washington in this over-the-top animated comedy, with his chainsaw-wielding take on Americ'a first President assembling a team to take on Benedict Arnold and King James. Washington's cohorts include a beer-swilling Sam Adams, renowned scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed equestrian Paul Revere and an angry Geronimo. Frankly, this sounds like the history lesson we've always wanted.

The voice cast is just as talented as those behind the movie and includes Simon Pegg as King James, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo, and Olivia Munn as Thomas Edison. The ensemble additionally features Will Forte, Andy Samberg, Jason Mantzoukas and many more, although their roles haven't been confirmed as of yet.

America: The Motion Picture is just one of several new Netflix projects coming up this year, with the streaming platform promising to release a new movie every single week. This summer season sees the streaming giant release several new movies including the likes of the Fear Street Trilogy, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, The Loud House Movie, The House of Flowers: The Movie, Blood Red Sky,Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last LetterFrom Your Lover, The Kissing Booth 3, Fatherhood, He's All That, Sweet Girl and Beckett, all of which are due to the platform over the next few months.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's next project, the computer-animated science fiction comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines is due to hit Netflix on April 30. The movie follows young Katie Mitchell, who embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her first year at film school. But their plans to bond as a family soon get interrupted when the world's electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising. With help from two friendly robots, the Mitchells must now come together to save one another -- and the planet -- from the new technological revolution. America: The Motion Picture meanwhile is scheduled to debut on Netflix on June 30. Based on this tease and the details therein, it's going to be hard to wait that long.