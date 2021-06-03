If you've ever wanted to watch a chainsaw-wielding George Washington gather a team of fellow famous American pioneers as they charge into bloody battle against King James, then Netflix finally has you covered. The streaming service unleashed the first full trailer for their upcoming film America: The Motion Picture, and it features some absolutely ridiculous situations. The movie will of course not be an actual representation of the American Revolution, but will rather be an animated spoof of the historical events. It includes an all-star cast and will be one of the first original adult animated films for Netflix.

The official synopsis for America: The Motion Picture reads, "In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers - including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo - to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding... uh, Fathers." If the synopsis tells us anything, it's that the movie will be an absolutely wild hour and a half.

Intriguingly, the cast list features Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln, so obviously the film will not stay true to the actual timeline. Of course, given what happens in the rest of the trailer, it seems silly to nitpick historical inaccuracies. Furthermore, the trailer makes no indication on what the technological limits are as Washington wields chainsaws, yet he is unaware of cars. It certainly seems like the movie will simply be an absurd historical parody. The trailer additionally shows off some rather epic battle sequences akin to Star Wars or Lord of the Rings, so clearly the filmmakers made the decision to hold nothing back and just deliver a hugely outrageous adult comedy. There's certainly nothing quite like it.

The film was written by Dave Callahan, known for writing huge blockbuster hits like Godzilla, Wonder Woman, and The Expendables. Matt Thompson, who is known for his involvement with Archer, Cake, and Dicktown will direct the movie. Additionally, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's (known for their animated hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines) production banner Senior Vice President Will Allegra is also producing along with Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reed Carolin through their Free Association production company. If any of this is of any indication, it's that America: The Motion Picture is being handled by some of Hollywood's top filmmakers, so audiences are sure to be in great hands.

America: The Motion Picture will star Channing Tatum as George Washington, Jason Mantzoukas as Samuel Adams, Olivia Munn as Thomas Edison, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, Judy Greer as Martha Washington, Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln, Raoul Max Trujillo as Geronimo, Killer Mike as Blacksmith, Simon Pegg as King James, and Andy Samberg as Benedict Arnold. It will be available to stream on Netflix on June 30, 2021.