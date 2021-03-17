Voltage Pictures has snagged the distribution rights to American Boogeywoman, an upcoming movie based on the early life of serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Cobra Kai star Peyton List portrays Aileen with the movie written and directed by Daniel Farrands (The Haunting of Sharon Tate). The movie can be seen as a prequel to the biopic Monster, as it will specifically delve into the younger years of Wuornos long before she would become one of America's most infamous female serial killers.

"We know so little of the early years of Aileen, especially given she was living a very different life to the one we see in Monster," List told Deadline about the project. "Embodying such a deeply complex and divisive character is what drew me to the project, and I can't wait to bring context to America's most infamous female serial killer."

Producer Lucas Jarach also said: "Most Americans know about Aileen Wuornos' infamous killing spree as seen through the Oscar-winning film Monster, but what they don't know are the details from her early life and the buildup of events that drove her to commit such horrific crimes. We look forward to bringing a new perspective to this incredible true story that has so much more to give audiences around the globe."

"We've been fans of Peyton's for quite awhile," adds Voltage Pictures President and COO Jonathan Deckter. "Not only does she bring an immense amount of great acting ability to the project, she has a built-in powerhouse of fans with a combined 23M social media followers. It's also great to be working again with the very talented Lucas and Dan on this project and continue to bring unique stories to the screen for all generations and cinephiles alike."

Along with Peyton List as Wuornos, American Boogeywoman also stars horror legend Tobin Bell (Saw), Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time), Meadow Williams (Boss Level), and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge). Lucas Jarach (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Luke Daniels (Under the Silver Lake), Daniel Davila (Dead Mine) will produce with Temmel and Williams.

American Boogeywoman is based on Wuornos early life, picking up with the future murderer in Florida getting married to Lewis Fell, an older wealthy yacht club president, only to inflict mayhem within her new family and Florida's high society. Lewis's daughter, Jennifer Fell (Hearst), is a part of high society and heiress to her father's fortune until she befriends Aileen. In real life, Fell filed a restraining order against Wuornos after she had attacked him, and the marriage was annulled after just nine weeks.

The story of Aileen Wuornos previously inspired the hit 2003 movie Monster, which was written and directed by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. It famously starred an unrecognizable Charlize Theron as the serial killer in a performance that won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. After garnering universal acclaim, the American Film Institute named Monster as one of the top ten movies of 2003.

A release date hasn't yet been set for American Boogeywoman. This news comes to us from Deadline.