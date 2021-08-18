Yesterday it was announced that American Horror Stories would be bringing back some familiar faces for the finale, including ﻿ Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon, Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon , Mercedes Mason as Michelle, Nicolas Bechtel as Rory, Noah Cyrus as Connie, Adam Hagenbuch as Dylan, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Paris Jackson as Maya, Valerie Loo as Nicole, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Selena Sloan as Erin, Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent, and Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant. Moments later Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share an emotional post explaining why her role meant so much to her.

Captioned, "i cant even believe i'm looking at my name in this font. AHS has been my favorite show since i was 12 years old.. i was on tour with my sister and we'd lay in the back of the bus watching asylum and it pulled me in immediately. on my own i started from season 1 and so on and since then i've watched the full series more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song i've ever listened to.. there's episodes i can recite and say the lines word for word with the characters. i spent my years from 13 - 17 kinda being the kid that locked herself away in her dark room cause being out in the world made me feel so lost and so insecure."

Noah Lindsey Cyrus continued, "my body dysmorphia and depression was just eating away at my soul. it was so much pain for such a little body. but something about the show gave me comfort.. there was something else as painful and fucked up out there as i felt on the inside. this show has been such a huge fucking inspiration to me my music and so much more. my friends, my managers, family, my agents always asked when i started music "what about acting?!" my ONLY answer since then (probably 2015??) has been "IF ITS AMERICAN HORROR STORY" - when i got the call that i got this part all i could do was fall into a puddle of tears. i genuinely have only experienced this feeling one other time in my life. the feeling of actually LIVING YOUR DREAM. it was surreal and i couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity. it truly means the entire world to me. i think only my mom will ever know how excited i truly am and how much this means to me cus she's the one who's heard about how much i love the show since i was 12 - 21 lmaoooo. every single person i worked with on this show on camera and off were so kind and so talented and i'm so grateful to have had this experience to work with them. i genuinely cant believe this is my life right now. ???????????????????????? @ahsfx."

The season finale will take place in the Murder House where it all began, including the good Dr. Harmon and our sweet and salty Adelaide Langdon. A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. AHStories has also been renewed for a second season, so don't fret. You can catch the finale streaming tomorrow on FX on Hulu.