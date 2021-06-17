Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu, and American Horror Story Season 10 premiering August 25th. The spin-off series will include episodic vignettes, while his current series American Horror Story: Double Feature will start two new nightmarish stories over the course of one season.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

Ryan Murphy gives a hint of what's in store, "We are doing one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore. Many will feature American Horror Story stars you know and love." The creator's past installments have chilled audiences using his AHS alumni cast in ever-changing roles with horror theme staple backdrops of cults, insane asylums, haunted hotels, witches, and more. This 15 second teaser gives nothing away, only giving us the frightening flashes of disturbing imagery and cryptic sounds we've come to know as the signature introduction into Murphy's metamorphosing landscapes.

these are not your typical bedtime stories. "american horror stories" premieres july 15 exclusively on #FXonHulupic.twitter.com/qfqfki3kkE — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 3, 2021

Many Ryan Murphy cast family members are returning, including Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Denis O'Hare, along with new cast members Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough (playing not THE Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower) having been confirmed. Evan Peters, AHS mainstay, has been rumored to be reprising his role of Tate Langdon from the first season of American Horror Story, Murder House.

more horror than you can handle. @ahsfx: double feature premieres august 25 on FX & next day on #FXonHulupic.twitter.com/dkjvo7Q7vV — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 3, 2021

While Emma Roberts and Jessica Lange will be missing from this story, Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram, " Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family." Speaking of working on Double Feature, perennial fan favorite, Sarah Paulson, discussed earlier this year the protocols put in place to work on set during the pandemic stating, "In terms of protocols, you can't even imagine the emails I get and the documents I get. And the consideration around all of it has been extraordinary."

Murphy's IG says of season 10, Double Feature there will be "two horrifying stories...one season." One story will be set "by the sea," while the other is "by the sand." He also hinted to more work with Macaulay Culkin, saying. "I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

We will just have to wait and see what Murphy will bend our minds with this coming August. And don't worry, Murphy has been a busy cook in his bloody kitchen; we can also be on the look out for season two of Ratched﻿, another Murphy/Paulson collaboration taking us back to pre- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, on Netflix after we have devoured our next American Horror Story outing and had our new twist on the theme with American Horror Stories.