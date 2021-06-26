Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu. It will lead directly into the flagship show, which will be concluding on Halloween night. The spin-off series will offer spooky standalone tales. FX describes the series by flashing the words in the trailer, "Every episode brings you a different nightmare."

Ryan Murphy gives a hint of what's in store for the fans, "We are doing one-hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore. Many will feature American Horror Story stars you know and love."

This American Horror Story spinoff series focuses on the familiar 'Rubber Woman,' as she enters the Murder House where it all began, spinning around to reveal hallways showing glimpses into various past seasons and sinister characters, suggesting that certain episodes may be revisiting American Horror Story storylines.

Earlier this month Ryan Murphy also revealed that Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Charles Melton and Nico Greetham will star in the series. Also some familiar favorites, Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sierra McCormick, and Paris Jackson are set to join the cast. Sarah Paulson shared that she will be directing some of the new series' episodes.

Ryan Murphy revealed the news of American Horror Stories back in May on Instagram. He told the mothership American Horror Story anthology cast about the idea in a Zoom call in which, "we reminisced about the good times...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print." Said Murphy then, "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" We miss you, too!

When asked about her turn as Linda Tripp in American Crime Story: Impeachment and her roles in American Horror Stories,﻿Sarah Paulson explained, "The state of the world and California aren't having their finest moments in dealing with this virus. Both productions will be shooting in Los Angeles. We were less than two weeks from starting Impeachment. I heard rumors of October, then 2021. A lot of rumors, no facts."

It is rumored the concept is similar to classic horror series The Twilight Zone. Each episode tells a different story, and while cast members may recur, they will play different characters in each episode.

We will just have to wait and see what Ryan Murphy will bend our minds with next month. And we're sure to have quite a few Halloween costume ideas after experiencing the new anthological series. And don't worry, Murphy has been a busy cook in his bloody kitchen; we can also be on the look out for season two of Ratched﻿, another Ryan Murphy/Sarah Paulson collaboration taking us back to the pre- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, on Netflix after we have devoured our we twist with the American Horror Stories, just the thing to get us spookily ready for Halloween, we can jump into season 10 American Horror Story: Double Feature.