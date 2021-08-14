Teasers and posters out last week for American Horror Story: Double Feature revealed that we will have two mini-series, one set by the sea and one in the desert. The official trailer has us starting by the seaside in Provincetown, Massachusetts with Harry Gardener (Finn Wittrock) as struggling writer, his pregnant wife Doris (Lily Rabe) and their daughter as they move to a secluded beach town for the winter. As they meet the residents of the town, it seems his writer's block will not be a problem. It's impossible not to create, and create, and create.

Ryan Murphy shared the trailer captioned with, "Your first taste. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHSDoubleFeature Part 1 now. Premieres 8.25 FX, next day #FXonHulu. #AmericanHorrorSummer."

Fans are ravenous:

Austin ﻿(Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy), both fellow writers assure Harry that his writer's block will be cured while on the island. "This place inspires us," says Peters. "There's nothing more addictive than success," Conroy's character says. "You tasted it now, you're never going to be able to live without it." They were not kidding, as words jump to the page. It seems an addiction to both his progress and the supernatural source keeps him from leaving his computer, as he compulsively writes his best work.

We see our first glimpse of Macaulay Culkin. Murphy showed his eagerness saying, "I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

The 10 episode season will air consecutively, leading to the October 27 season finale. And for the first time in AHS' history, Double Feature will be available for next day streaming, with new episodes put up on FX on Hulu the day after they premiere. The horror favorite was also renewed for three more seasons in January 2020. Murphy has yet to pitch FX on Season 11. "Ryan never tells us, it just comes fully formed in his head," Landgraf said.

"We are excited about (the two features) coming up," said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. Added network's chairman John Landgraf, "They are both excellent. I've seen the cuts for the first one. I've only read the scripts for the second one but I think they are both really good."

The confirmed cast members for Season 10 include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Kaia Gerber, and first timer Macaulay Culkin. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, James Wong, Jennifer Salt, Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Crystal Liu, Adam Penn, and John J. Murphy will remain the showrunner.﻿ American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres August 25 on FX.