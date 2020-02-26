The cast for American Horror Story season 10 has been revealed. Showrunner Ryan Murphy shared the cast list and, while it includes quite a few familiar faces for fans of the horror anthology series, it also includes one rather large surprise, as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will be getting in on the action this time around. This will be Culkin's first ever regular role on a TV series.

Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to make the reveal in dramatic fashion with a little teaser. We see an empty beach with light waves crashing on the sand as names slowly begin to appear on the screen. Aside from Macaulay Culkin, other names revealed are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross. All of these actors have appeared on American Horror Story in the past. Though both Paulson and Peters sat out last season, but their absence from the series was short-lived. The video is set to the tune of Dead of Night by Orville Peck.

That makes for a solid ensemble, as is often the case with this show, but the addition of Macaulay Culkin is undoubtedly the most intriguing part of this whole thing. Plot details remain under wraps for the new season, so it's hard to know how the actor will fit in. Culkin broke out as a child star as Kevin in the Home Alone movies, which proved to be massively successful, thrusting him into the spotlight. That led to him appearing in other movies such as My Girl, The Good Son and The Pagemaster.

However, the 39-year-old actor has largely been away from the spotlight for the better part of the last 20 years. Macaulay Culkin has continued his interest in acting and has been ramping that up as of late. He appeared in Seth Green's movie Changeland last year and he also auditioned to appear in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Though, by Culkin's account, that didn't go very well. Things may not have panned out on that front, but Culkin is about to become a major part of one of the biggest shows on television.

American Horror Story debuted in 2011 and has aired nine seasons to date on FX. Last season took a stab at the slasher genre and was subtitled 1984. Ryan Murphy generally likes to keep the details of each season closely guarded until much closer to the release. No premiere date for American Horror Story season 10 has been set, but it's expected to debut in the fall. FX renewed the show for three more seasons, which will see it run through season 13. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the new season are made available. Be sure to check out the teaser from Ryan Murphy's Instagram for yourself.