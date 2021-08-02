We can quake with fright on Wednesday, August 25, as FX has finally given their American Horror Story: Double Feature a release date. As usual, the episodes will air weekly on FX, and then will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. They've also gifted us with new posters and of course, the highly anticipated trailer.

Ryan Murphy released on Instagram the new posters, captioned, "The tide is turning. #AHSDoubleFeature premieres 8/25, next day on #FXonHulu"

The plot from what can be gleaned from the trailer is extraterrestrial beings meet the Murphy universe. It will be a pair of mini-series. Murphy assures fans, "It means two seasons for the fans airing in one calendar year. So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast has already been announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)."

The confirmed cast members for Season 10 include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Kaia Gerber, and first timer Macaulay Culkin. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, James Wong, Jennifer Salt, Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Crystal Liu, Adam Penn, and John J. Murphy will remain the showrunner.

Double Feature is set to be split into two parts, with the cast of the first part, titled Red Tide, being replaced by a new group of characters for the second, Death Valley. The Red Tide cast will bring back some of the fan-favorites including both Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson as characters named Austin and TB Karen respectively. Macaulay Culkin is also joining the first half for his American Horror Stories debut. In May, Murphy explained how he got Culkin to sign onto play a "very, very great insane part."

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy said. "When I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

And while we wait, for the entire month of August, Murphy announced he will be waxing nostalgic, saying on Instagram, "Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of American Horror Stories with original content -- interviews, podcasts, behind the scenes looks and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy and said "hey...wanna make this fun weird thing with us?" Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to @Fosterlandsfor this amazing VHS graphic."

And if you've been sleeping on Murphy's spin-off American Horror Stories, wake up! They have not disappointed. The first four episodes are available on Hulu, and the next episode will be hitting the screen August 5.