The new film American Night is currently set to be released on October 22nd 2021 (without any random delays). But before that, we have a brand new trailer to look at. The film is written by Della Valle. The story goes as follows: Michael Rubino has just become the Don of the New York Mafia, but his greatest dream is to devote his life to painting and become a great artist. John Kaplan is an art dealer who pretty much feels like his life is in shambles. However he has a great talent and that is the best eye for spotting fakes in the world. Their paths cross when Andy Warhol's Pink Marilyn is stolen. Of course this sets off a series of unexpected events that drastically change their lives. Picture Oceans 11 but in the art world and a lot of mafia men hunting you down, and of course stolen artwork.

The cast is a pretty solid list of actors. Golden Globe-winner Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Elvis, Vikings, The Tudors), Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Into the Wild, Alpha Dog), Paz Vega(Rambo V, T he OA, Spanglish), and Golden Globe and Emmy-winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage, The Kingdom, Sin City) will all star in American Night.﻿The thriller is directed by first-time film director Alessio Jim Della Valle.

"We look forward to working with Director Alessio Della Valle on his feature directorial debut American Night," said Saban Films' Bill Bromiley. "His experiences travelling the world have equipped him with a unique perspective and make him such a gifted filmmaker."

In the new trailer we have our first opportunity to see how the film's quirky cast of characters interact as well as some pretty intense action which mostly takes places in New York City and the contemporary art world. Based on what we see it looks like everyone is willing to go to great lengths to obtain this iconic painting, no matter what the cost.

Of course this thriller is loaded with twists, turns and new angles. It's a caper, thriller mafia movie based on what we have seen and read. Personally, I am happy to see Jeremy Piven in this role. I feel like I need some reminders of how great he was in Entourage. I mean, who doesn't want to hear a bunch of one liners while you are getting shot at? For a first time filmmaker this is going to be a tight test, but so far the line up is a good one. ﻿