Seann William Scott is ready and willing to revisit a couple of his most iconic characters. While American Pie 5 and Goon 3 aren't officially in the works, Scott is interested in reprising arguably his two most iconic roles, Steve Stifler and Doug Glatt. The question now becomes, could these projects really happen?

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Seann William Scott on behalf of his upcoming horror/thriller Bloodline. During the course of the conversation, I asked him about American Pie 5, which Tara Reid implied was a strong possibility last year. While Scott hasn't heard anything officially, he's interested in seeing what Stifler looks like in his 40s. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I love those guys so much. And like, obviously, if I was worried about being typecast, I wouldn't have done four of those movies. I just don't know if there's an appetite for that genre of films. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are killing it. They're consistently, every time they put out a movie, it's not only awesome, but they're successful. So thank God for them because they're keeping a hope that we can continue to make R-rated comedies, but unfortunately, It's not a genre of films that have really been working. In fact, obviously, it's been horror movies and psychological thrillers. I just think it's always funny to see Stifler at different stages of his life. So to see him in his mid-forties just sounds really funny to me. But I don't know. I haven't really heard anything."

When last we saw Stifler and the gang, the year was 2012 and the movie was American Reunion, which made a solid $234 million worldwide. But as Seann William Scott says, the appetite for those kinds of comedies may have shifted in the last few years. So we'll have to wait and see how that one shakes out.

Moving on, I also had the chance to ask Scott about Goon 3. We last saw his character Doug in 2017's Goon: The Last of the Enforcers, which was a sequel to Goon, the 2011 cult hockey comedy. While there are no plans in place currently, Scott is hoping to speak with Jay Baruchel soon about the prospect of a third installment, which the actor thinks could possibly be done as a limited series.

"It's funny, I was just thinking about getting in touch with (Goon: Last of the Enforcers director) Jay Baruchel because he had a great idea right toward the end of filming Goon 2. It's kind of similar to the American Pie cast. We're all so close. All the Highlanders, all the actors that played the Highlanders. They're just incredible. It would be awesome to try it find another opportunity to keep telling stories in this world. His idea originally required some time for the story to make sense. I'm always like, is there a Goon limited series? Doing a limited series where it focuses a little bit more on the other players and their lives. I don't know, as of right now, it's something I actually want to talk to Jay about because I just love that character and I love the guys. And Jay is just such a talented writer/director. I'm gonna have to reach out to him because I think that would be a ball."

For now, Seann William Scott has Bloodline under his belt, which arrives on September 20 from Momentum Pictures. But who knows? Maybe we could see one, or both of these projects take shape in the near future. If that does happen, we'll be sure to keep you posted on the details.