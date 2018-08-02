Buckle up for some lowbrow hijinks involving people in their 40s, because American Pie 5 is happening. That is, if Tara Reid is to be believed. The studio hasn't come out and declared that another movie in the very successful comedy series is indeed coming down the pipeline, but Reid says that not only is the movie happening, but that it could be shooting before year's end.

During a recent interview with Spanish language site CinePop, Tara Reid, who is gearing up for an appearance in Sharknado 6, was asked about another possible romp with Stifler, Jim and the gang. According to the 42-year-old actress, she met with American Reunion directors Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg recently and they fully intend to make the fifth movie happen. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I met the directors [Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg] recently at the Emmy party and I said, 'Let's do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie.' They replied: 'It will happen! We're going to make another! ' It will be incredible to come back. American Pie is American Pie. Movies were a part of American culture, it's a classic. It is known all over the world. I'm very excited. It's going to be a great year for me, with Sharknado's debut and the possibility of filming yet another American Pie in 2018."

While a single conversation with Tara Reid and the possible directors of American Pie 5 at a party doesn't necessarily mean that this is for sure happening, it does line up with some other previous comments that were made by another cast member. Thomas Ian Nicholas, who plays Kevin in the series, spoke with Us Magazine earlier this year and stated that the script was written years ago and is currently collecting dust, with the original plan being that they were going to shoot it shortly after American Reunion.

"That's been sitting on a shelf at Universal collecting dust. There's been a script for five years. Jon [Hurwitz] and Hayden [Schlossberg], who wrote and directed American Reunion, wrote it. Universal hired them to write it. I thought we were doing it the following year. That was the plan and then I didn't hear anything."

Nicholas added, "I think there's a chance. There's always a chance. We never thought we were going to do the fourth one." American Reunion was released in 2012, which was a full nine years after the previous movie, American Wedding. So six or seven years between Reunion and American Pie 5 isn't actually that bad.

The four American Pie movies have grossed $989 million worldwide, making it a very successful comedy franchise. There have also been four home video releases that have been released over the years. Point being, Universal likes this franchise and why not make American Pie 5 if they can get the cast together? We'll have to wait and see if Tara Reid is right on this one. This news comes to us courtesy of CinePop.