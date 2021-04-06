American Pie star Tara Reid has teased a fifth sequel to the hugely popular teen comedy franchise, confirming that a script for American Pie 5 is ready. While there have been a whole host of spin-offs branching off from the 1999 original, it has now been close to a decade since audiences last caught up with the American Pie gang. However, according to Reid, fans may not have to wait too much longer.

"It might happen... okay, I can't tell you when, because I don't really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together. There is a script out there. I'll put it that way."

Tara Reid, who has played the character Vicky, throughout the series, sounds pretty confident that an America Pie 5 will be in her and cinema-goers future, adding that the logistics of bringing the cast together again is what's causing the hold up.

The actress and Sharknado star went on to say that the script for American Pie 5 is "one of the best ones" of the entire series, before urging that it "will happen, I just don't know when."

As for reuniting the class of '99 for the fifth sequel, Reid added that they all continue to keep in contact even after all this time saying, "We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that." Knowing that the cast have all stayed in touch after so long can surely only be good news for the American Pie sequel's chances.

This is not the first time that Reid has teased a potential follow-up, saying back in 2018 that she had "met the directors [Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg] recently at the Emmy party and I said, 'Let's do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie.' They replied: 'It will happen! We're going to make another! ' It will be incredible to come back." Reid then asserted the franchise's legacy and popularity saying, "American Pie is American Pie. Movies were a part of American culture, it's a classic. It is known all over the world. I'm very excited. It's going to be a great year for me, with Sharknado's debut and the possibility of filming yet another American Pie in 2018."

Directed and co-produced by Paul Weitz in his directorial debut from a script written by Adam Herz, the first American Pie starred an ensemble cast that includes Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy alongside Tara Reid. The plot centers on five best friends, Jim, Kevin, Oz, Finch, and Stifler, who attend East Great Falls High. In a bid to end their misfortune with women, the four friends try every trick in the book to ensure that they lose their high school graduation.

American Pie was a huge success at the box office, spawning three direct sequels in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion, as well as five direct-to-DVD spin-off movies. Are you ready to return to the zany, sex-fuelled antics of the American Pie gang? This comes to us courtesy of ET Online.