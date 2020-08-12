Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. While not quite a proper fifth entry in the main series, this is the first entry of any kind in the franchise in nearly a decade. It is the first in the direct-to-video "presents" series since 2009's The Book of Love. In this case, we have a female-centric story, which the studio has promised will be making its way to Netflix soon. As we can see in the trailer, it looks very much in line with previous spin-offs released over the years.

The trailer reveals a group of girls who are having issues with their love lives. They make a pact to repair this, leading to a series of hijinks. A lot of focus is put on the fact that this is flipping the script, making it about the girls instead of the guys. The plot feels very much in line with the original American Pie, and there are even some not-so-subtle references to the raunchy teen comedy.

Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet, Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue and Danny Trejo make up the cast. Mike Elliott is in the director's chair, working for a script by Blayne Weaver and David H. Steinberg. This represents the first new release in the franchise since 2012's American Reunion.

In American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, it's Senior year at East Great Falls. Annie (Madison Pettis), Kayla (Piper Curda), Michelle (Natasha Behnam) and Stephanie (Lizze Broadway) decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want during their final year of high school. The boys won't know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots.

The original American Pie proved to be a major hit upon its release in 1999. To date, the franchise includes eight movies, four of which were released in theaters. Collectively, they have grossed $884 million at the global box office. There has been some talk of American Pie 5 happening in recent years but nothing has materialized as of yet. Sean William Scott expressed his interest in returning once more as Stiffler last year, if the movie does come together.

The movie is keeping up with the tradition of being R-rated for "pervasive strong/crude sexual content, language throughout, alcohol and some drug use, all involving teens." Executive Producers include Adam Herz, Chris Moore, Craig Perry and Warren Zide. Karen Gorodetzky, Abbey Lessanu, Joseph P. Genier and Mike Elliott also serve as producers. There is no word yet on when it will be available on Netflix, but a press release promises that it will be "soon." American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules will arrive on DVD, digital and on demand on October 6 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.