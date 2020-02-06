Whilst promoting his new series Outmatched which you can catch on Fox, Jason Biggs has been speaking as well about probably his most well-known movie, the raunchy comedy from way back in 1999, American Pie. Intriguingly, he has revealed which one scene he does not think would have a chance of being made these days, and no it is not the one where he gets intimate with a pie. Instead, it is the scene where Biggs' character, Jim, spies on Shannon Elizabeth's exchange student Nadia without her knowledge.

"It was a very specific time. It was right as the internet was starting. You know, we had that whole scene with the internet camera - which, by the way, would never get made now... It wouldn't get made now and it couldn't get made now. It would be unacceptable what that represents, but at the time I remember reading the script and reading that part and being shocked that there was cameras on computers! That's what I took away from it originally."

Jason Biggs reasons that the reason why nobody really questioned the scene at the time was due to the novelty of computers and the internet. With both still being quite new to the general public, Biggs states that he himself was so impressed with the fact that you could hook up a camera to a computer, that the moral implications of the scene itself simply slipped right by him.

Of course, we live in a time now where computers, cameras, and computers with cameras are commonplace, and with us no longer being blinded by the glitz of technology this allows us to, unfortunately, step back and see the scene for what it is.

In the real world, people have gotten into a lot of trouble for secretly recording others in spaces such as gym changing rooms or tanning beds. There have even been instances where people have been sentenced to things like community service following the sharing of another person's private moments to social media without their permission.

So, nowadays, the hero of a movie would be very unlikely to be spying on unsuspecting women and laughing about it with his friends. More likely, this would be the act of the villain in any kind of teen comedy, who would then receive the appropriate comeuppance. Still, Jason Biggs has stated that he remains "proud" of the movie, even if there are a few scenes that have not aged particularly well. And American 5 has been teased by the cast in recent interviews.

For those who are perhaps too young to remember American Pie, it is a riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated, and most humiliating, rite of adulthood, known as losing one's virginity. In this lesson in life, love, and libido, a group of friends, fed up with their well-deserved reputations as sexual no-hitters, decide to take action.

Some of those actions would now end with a criminal conviction, but still, it was a well-received comedy caper at the time. This comes to us from Cinemablend.