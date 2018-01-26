Jason Biggs and Eugene Levy, who played father and son, respectively, in 1999's American Pie and its many sequels, reunited to introduce 71-year old Levy to Biggs' 3-month old son. It's hard to believe, but the American Pie franchise is nearly 20-years old. It's been 19 years since the world was introduced to band camp, Steven Stifler, and some gross stuff done with an apple pie. The movie was expected to be a marginal success at the box office, but it ended up being a worldwide hit, becoming the 20th highest grossing movie of 1999 in the United States alone and the number one highest grossing movie in Germany in 2000.

Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, recently had a new baby and the couple invited Eugene Levy over to meet the newborn. Both Mollen and Biggs took to social media to share the mini-American Pie reunion between the onscreen father and son. Levy and Biggs have remained close ever since starring in the movie together, so it wasn't too out of the ordinary. In one of the pictures shared, Jason Biggs can be seen holding his oldest son, Sid, while Eugene Levy holds the newest addition, 3-month old Lazlo. Jenny Mollen captioned the photo, "Jason's father stopped by to meet the baby."

Jason Biggs posted a video of the encounter that featured Eugene Levy making 3-month old Lazlo laugh really hard, much to the surprise of both parents. Jenny Mollen is genuinely moved by her baby's first hard laughs and Biggs captioned the video by saying, "Laz's first LOL. I couldn't make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns." Levy is no stranger to bringing the laughs. The actor/comedian has been in the business for nearly 50 years.

American Pie will turn 20-years old next year, so a full-scale reunion might be in the cards for the cast. Sean William Scott, who played Stifler in the movie, still keeps in touch with Jason Biggs since they both live in New York, but recently said that the rest of the cast hasn't all been together since the last movie. However, he did not rule out a full-scale reunion and mentioned that everybody still gets along, even holding out small hope that another feature-length American Pie sequel could happen at some point.

For now, we'll have to settle for the father and son reunion between Jason Biggs and Eugene Levy, which is pretty good until next year rolls around. Though nothing is currently planned, it's a sure bet that the cast of American Pie will reunite for at least a few interviews and photoshoots in 2019 to celebrate 20 years of the groundbreaking teen sex comedy. While we wait for more news having to do with an American Pie reunion, you can check out the pictures and video of Jason Biggs and Eugene Levy getting together below, courtesy of Jenny Mollen's Instagram page.