American Pie stars Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth have reunited 20 years later, and the two both seem open to seeing a reboot of the franchise. In the original installment of the popular movie series, Biggs and Elizabeth had a very memorable scene wherein the former blew his chances for a sexual encounter with the latter.

Two decades later, Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth are both appearing in Kevin Smith's new comedy Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Biggs and Elizabeth caught back up on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening of the movie. Speaking about a possible new movie, Biggs had this say about the idea.

"I am always down. You will never hear from me any reluctance, but I haven't heard anything for a little while. It is the most fun I have ever had working on anything. I love that cast, and I love that role. A lot of things have to come together for it to happen, but fingers crossed it will."

For her part, Elizabeth agrees, suggesting a new American Pie movie would be a great way to introduce the story to a new generation of viewers. She says:

"Look, I think reboots are great because you can get a new generation, a young cast, that is doing the film, but you make it modern and it works for this day and age. So, I never think that is a bad thing."

The inclusion of both Biggs and Elizabeth in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot comes after both appeared in separate roles in Smith's previous movie Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which was released in 2001. In that movie, Biggs played himself, co-staring with James Van Der Beek in a Hollywood movie based on the Bluntman and Chronic comic book. Meanwhile, Elizabeth played Jay's love interest Justice, although the character has since been absent in Smith's other movies. She reprises the role of Justice for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot with Harley Quinn Smith playing her daughter and Jay's lovechild. Biggs and Elizabeth did not appear in any scenes together in the original movie as they had in American Pie.

Earlier this year, Biggs was present for another newsworthy American Pie reunion. On her official Twitter account, Alyson Hannigan posted a photo of the reunion along with Biggs and many other stars of the movie. Also shown in the photo were Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, Natasha Lyonne, and Eddie Kaye Thomas. The cast members also took part in a group interview for Entertainment Tonight, reflecting back upon the movie 20 years past its initial release. The interview reignited discussions from fans for another possible sequel to the series, but Scott has since told us exclusively he hasn't heard anything in regards to there being another movie.

Related: Seann William Scott Gives American Pie 5 Update, Teases Goon 3 Possibilities [Exclusive]

Released in 1999, American Pie is one of the most well-known teen sex comedies of all time. Written by Adam Herz, the classic comedy was directed by Chris and Paul Weitz. It follows a group of five high school seniors making a pact to lose their virginity before their graduation. As its title refers to a moment in the movie where Biggs' character is caught by his father masturbating with an apple pie, the R-rated comedy is known for its raunchy humor. A big hit at the time, it spawned a movie franchise which brought back the main cast for four more installments. Several spin-off movies released directly to video were also developed.

This news comes to us from THR.