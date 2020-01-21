Fresh from the London Toy Fair, Funko has revealed a new line of Pop! figures based on American Psycho. The trio of figures will immortalize the character of Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, in three different ways, depicting some of the most iconic scenes from the movie. There is no word yet on when the toys will hit shelves, but they are set to be released sometime in 2020.

Two of the Patrick Bateman figures see the character holding an ax while wearing a raincoat, which is taken from one of the most memorable scenes. A variant bloody Chase version of the figure will be available in limited edition, alongside the standard, un-bloody version of the figure in the same pose. There is also a version that sees Bateman in a suit brandishing a knife that will be exclusive to Hot Topic. Funko brought the goods to the London Toy Fair, revealing a ton of upcoming figures set to arrive in 2020. Aside from the American Psycho lineup, the toy company also revealed new Funko collections from The Craft, Dinosaurs and much more.

This is not the first time that Christian Bale has been turned into a Funko toy. His iconic Batman from The Dark Knight was previously turned into a Pop! as well. Also on the Batman Funko Pops! front, Funko recently revealed a slew of new Pop! figures from Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. This particular trio of figures is geared more toward the horror-loving crowd, but it represents an important movie on the actor's impressive resume. Released in 2000, it helped put Bale on the map and changed the course of his career. In the years since, he's starred in movies such as The Machinist, The Fighter, American Hustle and The Big Short, just to name a few. Bale has been nominated for four Academy Awards and took home the Oscar for his work in The Fighter.

American Psycho was directed by Mary Harron and takes place in New York City in 1987. It centers on Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a handsome, young professional who lives a second life as a brutal serial killer by night. The cast also includes the likes of Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Samantha Mathis, Jared Leto and Chloe Sevigny. The movie was a financial success, grossing $34 million, and has since become a cult classic. A direct-to-video sequel starring Mila Kunis, American Psycho 2, was released in 2002, but was received very poorly.

Also coming soon from Funko is a line of Masters of the Universe Funko Pop! figures, including He-Man and Skeletor. So those who enjoy collecting these toys will have a lot to potentially shell out for this year. The American Psycho figures are not yet available for pre-order, but they can be added to a wishlist on the company's website. Be sure to check out the figures from the official Funko Twitter account.