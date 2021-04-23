American Psycho is becoming a television series at Lionsgate TV. Directed by Mary Harron using a script co-written by Harron and Guinevere Turner, American Psycho starred Christian Bale as serial killer Patrick Bateman. Highly acclaimed among horror fans, the movie was first released in 2000. It has maintained a strong cult following over the past two decades.

In a new interview with Deadline, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs discussed the company's plans for their small-screen projects at length. Beggs spoke about the importance of collaborating with very creative filmmakers to produce quality content. This strategy has led to the production of American Psycho TV series adaptation.

"We've just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development," Beggs said in the interview.

For the horror fans, Beggs also divulged that a Saw TV series is also a possibility, though nothing is yet officially in production on that front. It's possible that Lionsgate is waiting to see how the release of the franchise's ninth installment, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, performs in theaters when it is released. The movie is scheduled to drop in theaters on May 14.

"We're always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that's a conversation," added Beggs.

Set in the 1980s, American Psycho followed Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a New York investment banker who lives a double life as a sadistic serial killer preying on prostitutes, colleagues, and random victims. It is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, which was released in 1991. In one particularly memorable scene that horror fans often quote, Bateman kills a co-worker named Paul (Jared Leto) with an axe while blaring Huey Lewis and the News music.

There was a movie sequel, American Psycho II: All American Girl, which was released in 2002. Bearing almost no connection to the original movie, the Morgan J. Freeman-helmed sequel starred Mila Kunis at the height of her run on That '70s Show. The movie was critically panned with Ellis denouncing the movie and Kunis later expressing embarrassment over her involvement. She also revealed the reason why American Psycho II had little in common with the first movie.

"Please - somebody stop this," Kunis told MTV in 2016, referring to a rumored third installment. "Write a petition. When I did the second one, I didn't know it would be American Psycho II. It was supposed to be a different project, and it was re-edited, but, ooh ... I don't know. Bad."

It's not clear at this time if the American Psycho TV series will be reimagining the events of the novel and the original movie, or if it will serve more as a proper sequel in the same universe. No casting information has yet been revealed, so we'll have to wait for more information on that front as well. In any case, let's just hope Lionsgate has learned from the mistakes of American Psycho II. This news comes to us from Deadline.