Zachary Levi is all set to play NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in an upcoming biopic. The faith-based movie is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and is based on Warner's memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season. The Erwin Brothers, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin, will direct the movie, which is expected to go into production this year, though it is unclear when the cameras will be able to start rolling.

In addition to directing American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, Jon Erwin co-wrote the adaptation with some help from Friday Night Lights writer David Aaron Cohen and Jon Gunn. In addition to Kurt Warner's memoir, the movie also takes inspiration from interviews that the former football player has given over the years. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is excited to bring Warner's story to the big screen. He had this to say in a statement.

"Kurt's story is one of relentless faith - in his own abilities but even more so in a higher power. When I read Kurt's story, I identified with the quiet strength he found to persevere - that's something I think anybody can recognize in their own lives. This is the kind of underdog story that sports movies are all about, and the fact that it's true makes it even more special. I'm thrilled to be part of bringing his story to audiences."

Before becoming a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, Kurt Warner was stocking shelves at a grocery store. Warner played football at Regis High School in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1989. From there, he attended the University of Northern Iowa. When Warner was given the chance to start during his senior year, he was named the Gateway Conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

Kurt Warner went on to play for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, and the Arizona Cardinals after an indoor football stint. In addition to his work on the field, Warner has done several public service announcements for Civitan International, which benefits the developmentally disabled. Warner is also known for his faith, which he talks about often, especially in his book, so that will be a big part of American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

As for Zachary Levi, he is preparing for Shazam 2, which should be going into production soon, though that is unclear at the moment. The first installment was a surprise hit in theaters and DC fans are eagerly awaiting some details about the sequel, so hopefully we get some news soon. Levi also has the family comedy Undercover on the way. At this time, there is no release date set for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, but that should be announced shortly. Entertainment Weekly was the first to report on Zachary Levi taking on the role.